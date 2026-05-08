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Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage speaks with media Friday following the 2026 local election results in Romford, England. Voters went to the polls yesterday in the local elections across England. Results counted overnight show widespread losses for the Labour Party.
Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage speaks with media Friday following the 2026 local election results in Romford, England. Voters went to the polls yesterday in the local elections across England. Results counted overnight show widespread losses for the Labour Party. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Urged to Resign After Right-Wing Reform Party Dominates Election Night

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2026 at 12:02pm
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A right-wing party dominated elections Thursday as Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage said the political sun is setting on the Labour and Conservative parties.

“Labour are being wiped out by Reform in many of their most traditional areas,” he said, according to GB News.

Looking ahead to later Friday as results come in, he added, “And what you’re going to see later on today is the Conservative Party being wiped out in their heartlands.”

Farage called upon Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign, as Reform UK won more than 400 seats in local elections.

“I think what you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics. Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it’s finished,” Farage said.

Starmer is required to call elections by 2029, but said he has no plans to leave now.

“The results are tough, they are very tough, and there’s no sugar-coating it,” Starmer said Friday, according to NBC.

Related:
Nigel Farage Trounces Keir Starmer's Labour Party in UK Local Elections

“Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised,” he said, adding that he was “not going to walk away from those challenges and plunge the country into chaos.”

Although the Labour Party was expected to take a drubbing from voters, the extent of Reform UK’s win was stunning in the context of a splintering of votes across Britain.

For example, in Wales, Labour was likely to end its 100-year dominance in what appeared to be a splintering of the long-standing two-party system.

Plaid Cyrmu, the pro-Welsh independence party, was hoping to lead a coalition government in Wales while the zealously independent Scottish National Party was on track to do the same in the north.

The left-wing Green Party was hoping to gain in London from young voters fed up with Labour’s policies.

In London and other metropolitan areas, younger liberals have become frustrated with Starmer’s efforts to chase the right-wing vote by acting tough on immigration and pursuing a cautious economic agenda.

In sum, the results appear to signal an end for Britain’s postwar two-party system, in which power has changed hands between Labour and the Conservatives, with the Liberal Democrats in a distant third.

Reform UK will win about 30 percent of the votes cast Thursday,  which would put it in first place, but short of a majority, meaning that some form of coalition government would be needed if national elections mirror Thursday’s results, according to The New York Times.

Reform UK calls for the deportation of many illegal immigrants and increased fossil fuel use.

“We have professionalized the party,” Farage said. “We’ve done it at a very, very rapid rate.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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