UK Report Calls for Complete Police Culture 'Reset' to Remove 'Woke' Culture Warrior Mentality Across Departments

As the treatment of white crime victims by British police has sparked public outcry, a new report noted that British police need to jettison “woke” and get back to fighting crime.

The death of Henry Nowak created public outcry after officers handcuffed him as he was dying while his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, spun a false story of racial abuse to the police. Last month, Stephen Ogilvie was viciously attacked by Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national living in Belfast.

The official U.K. government report said police leaders have been “preferencing certain groups,” according to GB News.

Lord Blunkett, a former Labor home secretary who co-led the review, said there was “no room for culture wars or woke” causes in policing.

On “woke” / culture wars grabbing the headlines see the report, p52-53:

Police leaders have been labelled “woke” or “anti-woke” and repeatedly invited to take sides in the so-called “culture wars”. The pendulum has swung. Police leaders should be resolute in refusing to take… pic.twitter.com/pWWtEaJtqX — Jennifer Thetford-Kay (@JenKteach) July 6, 2026

“The idea that people should be diverted onto other issues is entirely wrong,” he said.

The review was commissioned by the College of Policing and comes as current police guidelines say that “racial equity” does not mean “treating everyone the same or being color blind.”

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said the force has “adopted the language of activism” and that official guidance had “over-corrected” in response to concerns about racism.

Lord Blunkett was blunt in his assessment.

Police must stop engaging in “woke” culture wars and “preferencing certain groups” and focus instead on catching criminals, a major Government-backed review has concluded. https://t.co/ft18d1ReDG — Toby Young (@toadmeister) July 6, 2026

“At the moment, the service isn’t good enough,” Lord Blunkett said, according to the BBC. “At the moment, the morale and motivation of many of those working in the service needs a reset.”

“In fact, I have quite a record on this myself. I wrote back in June six years ago, just at the beginning of COVID, when people were talking about the controversy of taking the knee, that it isn’t the job of the police in our country to take sides of any sort,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

“It’s the job of the police to deliver,” he said.

The report said police must act “without fear or favor.”

The damning police review from Labour and Conservative Peers has been released. They call an end to woke policing and a return to core crime fighting policies. Ironically it was under their ministerial directions that the problems in policing flourished.https://t.co/aSOwctOJdp — WillowPaws (@LeeBall5427) July 6, 2026



“The background or identity of any perpetrator or victim of crime should have absolutely no bearing on the quality of treatment or respect which is given to them by the police service,” it said.

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