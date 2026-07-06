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Two British police officers guard the entrance to the arena of a summer fair, on a typically gloomy British summer day.
Two British police officers guard the entrance to the arena of a summer fair, on a typically gloomy British summer day. (RFStock / Getty Images)

UK Report Calls for Complete Police Culture 'Reset' to Remove 'Woke' Culture Warrior Mentality Across Departments

 By Jack Davis  July 6, 2026 at 5:58am
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As the treatment of white crime victims by British police has sparked public outcry, a new report noted that British police need to jettison “woke” and get back to fighting crime.

The death of Henry Nowak created public outcry after officers handcuffed him as he was dying while his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, spun a false story of racial abuse to the police. Last month, Stephen Ogilvie was viciously attacked by Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national living in Belfast.

The official U.K. government report said police leaders have been “preferencing certain groups,” according to GB News.

Lord Blunkett, a former Labor home secretary who co-led the review, said there was “no room for culture wars or woke” causes in policing.

“The idea that people should be diverted onto other issues is entirely wrong,” he said.

The review was commissioned by the College of Policing and comes as current police guidelines say that “racial equity” does not mean “treating everyone the same or being color blind.”

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said the force has “adopted the language of activism” and that official guidance had “over-corrected” in response to concerns about racism.

Lord Blunkett was blunt in his assessment.

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“At the moment, the service isn’t good enough,” Lord Blunkett said, according to the BBC. “At the moment, the morale and motivation of many of those working in the service needs a reset.”

“In fact, I have quite a record on this myself. I wrote back in June six years ago, just at the beginning of COVID, when people were talking about the controversy of taking the knee, that it isn’t the job of the police in our country to take sides of any sort,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

“It’s the job of the police to deliver,” he said.

The report said police must act “without fear or favor.”


“The background or identity of any perpetrator or victim of crime should have absolutely no bearing on the quality of treatment or respect which is given to them by the police service,” it said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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