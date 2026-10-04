Ukraine Annihilates 3,000 Enemy Troops by Dropping Killer Robots Behind Russian Lines, Makes World History

The killer robots are here, and the Russians are paying the price.

Ukraine has announced that a squad of its “kamikaze ground robots” killed 3,000 Russian soldiers and retook 48 square miles of occupied territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to the New York Post. Five villages and three settlements were regained.

“Operation Vivaldi” began in May and ended in late September.

“An historic moment,” the Third Army Corps of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said via Telegram on Thursday. “The Third Army Corps has begun a new stage of the war with the landing of ground robots.”

“We’re the first in the world to use this tactic — dropping ground robots,” Gen. Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the Third Army Corps, said.

More than 15,700 missions were completed.

“The enemy expects the threat from the sky, not the ground,” Biletskyi said. “Where the enemy least expected it, dead and wounded Russian soldiers appeared.”

“This drone, it has no fear, and unlike men, we are not afraid to lose it,” the commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Third Army Corps, who goes by the name of Darwin, said, according to The Telegraph. “It makes the war safer for our soldiers.”

Unmanned ground vehicles are armed with heavy machine guns or packed with explosives.

The UGVs were flown by carrier drones at least 10 miles behind Russian lines in operations that were complex in and of themselves.

Electronic warfare jammed Russian drones to blind Russian watchers.

Ukrainian drones and artillery then kept Russian soldiers busy while the carrier drones flew past them at night.

“The most difficult part is to reach the point where you should lift the drone,” Darwin said. “We use radio electronic warfare to blind their drones, and they cannot see what we are doing any second.”

An intercepted exchange showed one Russian officer rejecting the idea that Ukraine could conduct such an operation.

“The distance was such that the commander did not believe it could have been our little machine,” Mykola Zinkevych, another commander in the unit, said.

“He said: ‘I’d sooner believe that our own guys drove up and hit you than that it was the khokhols,’” the Russian said, using a slur for Ukrainians.

Biletskyi noted Ukraine has advanced past other nations technologically, according to Reuters.

“The West slept through the (drone) revolution in many ways,” he said.

“If the West really wants to not just keep up with the times, but to get slightly ahead, it needs to think about the next revolution,” he said.

Deputy commander “Bar,” a 23-year-old former bartender, said drones preserve Ukrainian lives.

“They don’t need food, they don’t need water, they don’t need logs delivered to build shelters,” he said. “Basically, we don’t need to feel for them. It’s a hunk of iron ​sent to do the job we used to send soldiers to do.”

If UGVs had been used earlier in the war, he said, “a great number of my friends would still be alive.”

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