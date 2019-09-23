SECTIONS
News
Print

Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.Joshua Lott / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing in the Ukraine case. (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 23, 2019 at 9:26am
Print

A whistleblower’s claim that President Donald Trump was out of line in a phone call with a Ukrainian leader will end up dooming former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee told host Maria Bartiromo that the controversy has exposed Biden’s own possible misconduct in Ukraine, Fox News reported.

The allegation is that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter.

According to a New York Times report, Biden pushed Ukraine in 2016 to oust a prosecutor who was closing in on an energy company called Burisma Holdings, for which Hunter Biden was a board member with a salary of about $50,000 a month.

The Times report noted that in March 2016, the former vice president demanded Ukraine dismiss the prosecutor or face a loss of $1 billion in aid. Biden has said any notion of any conflict of interest is false. Although he has bragged about getting the Ukraine prosecutor fired, Biden has insisted his son did not reach out to him.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like ‘the End of Biden’s Campaign,’ Congressman Devin Nunes Says

Since the first round of reports about the allegations, Ukraine said Trump did nothing inappropriate. Published reports have also said the whistleblower has no independent evidence of wrongdoing.

Nunes on Sunday said that resurrecting a focus on Ukraine is hurting Biden, who now trails Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in at least one Iowa-based poll after having been the front-runner even before he officially entered the race.

“Whoever came up with this scheme — it looks like somebody was trying to deflect what Biden did back in 2015. … This scheme seems to have backfired on Biden. I mean, Biden’s already dropping in the polls,” he said.

Nunes said the story was a variation on an old political trick.

“These stories first originated back when Hillary Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn’t get in the race,” Nunes said. “So now that these have been resurrected, I don’t know who came up with the scheme — maybe this whistleblower really is not a partisan. We want to hear from that whistleblower, but it sure looks like the scheme has backfired. And, like I said, I think this is probably the end of Biden’s campaign. I really do. … His lead is basically down to zero.”

Nunes also said the pattern of scandalous claims launched in the media with no facts to back them up should be familiar to Americans.

“This has all the hallmarks of the Russia hoax,” he said.

“Something leaks out … and then it’s the same reporters that report on it, the same exact reporters that reported on the Russia hoax. Then you move forward, and what happens? Then supposedly they come and testify — and the night before they testify, this whistleblower who supposedly doesn’t want anybody to know who this person is, or what information they have, well, it’s spilled all over the pages of The Washington Post,” he said.

RELATED: Republicans Predict Pelosi Will Lose Her Gavel in 2020 Because of Move To Impeach Trump

Nunes said the Democratic Party’s focus on Trump and impeachment will hurt the party in the 2020 election.

“The more I think that they’re out there promoting this kind of craziness and silliness, the more that the American people are put off, and the more likely President Trump is re-elected,” he said.

Trump has said on Twitter there was nothing inappropriate in the call.

The whistleblower issue remains a political football. In a news release Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded the whistleblower’s full complaint be given to House Democrats and issued a veiled threat if she does not get her way.

“If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” said Pelosi, who to date has urged her colleagues to go slowly on impeachment.

CORRECTION, Sep. 23, 2019: An earlier version of this article stated Hunter Biden’s Burisma salary incorrectly. It was $50,000 a month.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Approval Rating Jumps to 53%, Highest in Months
Mark Levin Says Media Is Ignoring 'Massive Democrat Scandal' To Protect Biden
Trump Shrugs Off Democrats' Impeachment Push: 'It's Ridiculous'
Antonio Brown Goes Back to College After Swearing Off the NFL
Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×