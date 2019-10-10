SECTIONS
News
Print

Ukraine President Says 'There Was No Blackmail' from Trump, Thinks Call Transcript 'Matches Completely'

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 10, 2019 at 8:40am
Print

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday rejected claims that President Donald Trump has attempted to blackmail him in diplomatic relations this year.

Zelensky told reporters his now-controversial July 25 phone call with Trump was not related to the U.S. having withheld foreign aid from Ukraine.

In fact, the Ukrainian president said he was not aware of Trump’s decision to withhold the nearly $400 million in aid at the time of their phone conversation.

And he believes the transcript of the phone call reflects that.

“There was no blackmail,” Zelensky said during a day of televised news briefings in Kiev, according to Reuters.

TRENDING: Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Joe Biden Took $900k from Burisma While Still in Office, Claims To Have Documents Proving It

“This was not the subject of our conversation,” he added.

The July phone call has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks after an intelligence community whistleblower came forward with allegations that Trump leveraged U.S. foreign aid to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Biden’s son, Hunter, used to sit on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, which was at one time investigated by a prosecutor who Biden — the Obama administration’s point man for Ukrainian foreign policy — pressured the country to fire.

Earlier this year, a Ukrainian anti-corruption government agency requested that the investigation into Burisma be reopened — in part due to”unusual transactions” worth millions of dollars, according to investigative reporter and Fox News contributor John Solomon.

Alleging that Trump tried to improperly leverage U.S. aid for the purpose of forcing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry against the president late last month.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry against Trump is legitimate?

Earlier this week, though, Solomon revealed Ukraine had reopened its Burisma investigation long before Trump’s July phone call with Zelensky.

Zelensky further undermined the case against Trump on Thursday, telling reporters his defense minister did not inform him of the issue with the U.S. aid until after the call.

RELATED: Giuliani: Hunter Biden Reportedly Involved with Romanian Locked Up for Corruption

Instead, he said purpose of the call was to schedule a formal meeting with Trump to ask that the U.S. walk back its anti-Ukraine rhetoric.

Zelensky also said he sees no reason not to believe the Ukrainian and White House transcripts of the call do not “completely” match.

“I didn’t even check [the Ukrainian version], but I think that it matches completely,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Apple Gives In to China, Removes App Utilized by Hong Kong Protesters
Ukraine President Says 'There Was No Blackmail' from Trump, Thinks Call Transcript 'Matches Completely'
Struggling Planned Parenthood Announces $45 Million Plan To Defeat Trump, Republican Senators
Document Shows Ukraine Reopened Probe of Hunter Biden's Company Well Before Trump Phone Call: Report
Report: Top FBI Official Accepted Baseball Tickets from CNN and NYT Reporters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×