Ukraine President Uses News Conference To Support Trump: 'Nobody Pushed Me'

By Joe Saunders
Published September 25, 2019 at 1:13pm
This had to be another disappointment for Democrats.

When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sat down President Donald Trump at a United Nations news conference on Wednesday, it was inevitable the two leaders would be greeted by the current controversy over their July phone call involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

And, considering the Democrats’ record on trying to nail the White House so far, it was just as inevitable they would be let down again.

In no uncertain terms, Zelensky told the media that he had not been pressured by Trump during the phone call.

In fact, he called the conversation “normal.”

TRENDING: Letter Democratic Senators Sent to Ukraine Urging It To Investigate Trump Resurfaces

That likely wasn’t what the assembled media wanted to hear.

One questioner asked point-blank: “President Zelensky, have you felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?”

Zelensky referred the questioner to the transcript of the phone call that was released Wednesday.

“I think you read everything,” he said, in occasionally halting, but perfectly clear, English. “I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved [in] democratic, open … elections of USA.

Should this put an end to Democratic complaints about Trump's conversation with Zelensky?

“We had, I think, good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things. … Nobody pushed, pushed me.”

As the transcript of the phone call showed, Trump and Zelensky did discuss the Bidens, and Joe Biden’s boasting about stopping a prosecution in Ukraine that involved a company tied to Biden’s son.

The transcript also showed Zelensky was amenable to Trump’s suggestions.

Check out the video here:

RELATED: 3 Dem Senators Wrote Ukraine Demanding Trump Investigations Continue, Arguably Threatened Aid

Trump supporters on social media were pleased — if not surprised — at Zelensky’s backing.

None of that is likely to stop the Democratic drive to impeach the president, of course. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the effort too much fuel with her announcement Tuesday declaring that an “impeachment inquiry” had begun.

But given the stakes for Democrats, it had to be disappointing.

