Ukraine Says it Has Now Been Invaded by a Second Country

Ukrainian officials say troops from the country’s northern neighbor of Belarus, which has been a strong ally of Russia, have joined in the invasion Russia launched last week.

The alleged invasion was announced on social media by official Ukraine accounts.

“Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region. The information was confirmed to the public by Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces. More details later,” a tweet Tuesday from Ukraine’s parliament said, according to Politico.

‼️На Чернігівщину зайшли білоруські війська. Інформацію Суспільному підтвердив речник регіонального управління сил тероборони «Північ» Віталій Кирилов. Більше деталей згодом. — Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) March 1, 2022

Ukraine’s embassy in Belarus shared a post from the nation’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Sunday that read, “Intelligence data confirm the presence of 150 transport helicopters, a large number of Russian troops with several hundred vehicles in several regions of the Republic of Belarus. We urge the international community not to forget that 🇷🇺is not the only one waging war against UA.”

Intelligence data confirm the presence of 150 transport helicopters, a large number of Russian troops with several hundred vehicles in several regions of the Republic of Belarus.

We urge the international community not to forget that 🇷🇺is not the only one waging war against UA. pic.twitter.com/oOzldjH21r — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) February 27, 2022

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said Belarusian troops had crossed the border into Ukraine, the U.K.’s Mirror reported on Tuesday.

“This basically means we have two aggressives at this moment officially,” he said.

“I am very much concerned that Russian troops, following orders from the top, will go into the mode similar to that President Assad was using against his population,” Pabriks said, referring to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement his nation had not invaded Ukraine, according to Fox News.

However, he said Tuesday that Belarus was deploying more troops on its border with Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the state news agency Belta.

“Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko says Belarus deploying more forces to Ukraine border https://t.co/IoEBj3yxNt pic.twitter.com/Jr48myvYmJ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2022

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who opposed Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential campaign, said in a weekend social media post that he had “made our country a participant in the invasion of Ukraine. So I declared myself as the national leader of Belarus to protect the sovereignty & independence of our country, represent it in security negotiations & crisis management in the region.”

Lukashenka committed treason – he made our country a participant in the invasion of Ukraine. So I declared myself as the national leader of Belarus to protect the sovereignty & independence of our country, represent it in security negotiations & crisis management in the region. pic.twitter.com/IyQ0YOM7Kf — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) February 26, 2022

She tweeted on Tuesday that Belarusians were trying to impede Russian troops.

The Belarus resistance to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine & their troops in our country continues. BYPOL initiative informs about multiple cases when Belarusian partisans block the roads & disrupt the railway system in our country – to stop movement of trains with military vehicles. pic.twitter.com/As17tNiTlQ — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) March 1, 2022

A report from CNN indicated that active participation from Belarus would be only a half-step beyond the support already offered by Belarus, which has aligned itself with Russia.

The report noted that a massive convoy of military hardware bound for Kyiv had its roots in Belarus.

A hero’s salute: Zelensky raises his fist as he acknowledges standing ovation after telling EU politicians ‘we are sacrificing our lives for freedom’ amid claims Belarus troops have enter…

via https://t.co/lpBZ3Ot5D3 https://t.co/VMoiYzW9Fy — Andrea Farkas (@Citygirl680) March 1, 2022

“The sheer length of the convoy is massive and speaks to the amount of the military power the Russians have amassed to try and take Kyiv,” CNN reported.

“It also speaks to Belarus’ activity in supporting and carrying the invasion — and responsibility for it. That military power could not have been amassed by the Russians without the permission, and assistance, of Belarus,” the report said.

An attack from Belarus had been expected, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” the Post quoted a U.S. official as saying. The official referenced the capital city of Belarus.

#Belarus Look at what is left of the house in Kalinovka in the Kyiv region. The owner died, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian propaganda keeps saying that they don’t attack civilians. pic.twitter.com/Fh18PS9W3Q — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) March 1, 2022

Lukashenko has sided with Russia and warned nations not to further aggravate Russia by supporting Ukraine, according to a comment published by The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

“Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything,” he said.

