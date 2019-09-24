SECTIONS
Ukraine Whistleblower Now Wants To Testify Before House Intel Committee, Schiff Says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the committee at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the committee at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published September 24, 2019 at 12:49pm
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday that the intelligence official who reportedly filed a whistleblower complaint over President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now wants to testify before lawmakers.

In recent days, Democrats have focused on the phone call, during which Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Previous media accounts have said Biden pressured Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that paid Hunter Biden.

Calls for impeachment intensified after The Washington Post linked the call to a July decision to temporarily withhold about $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

The money was paid earlier this month.

TRENDING: MSNBC Anchor Claims No Evidence Biden Forced Ukraine Prosecutor Firing, Even Though He Admitted It on Video

But the as-of-yet-unidentified intelligence official reportedly mentioned the phone call in a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general.

Now, the whistleblower appears ready to testify.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted Tuesday.

Do you think the whistleblower should testify before House lawmakers?

“We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” the California Democrat added.

Schiff’s announcement came just minutes after Trump said he planned to release the full transcript of his call with Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president tweeted.

RELATED: Newt Gingrich Predicts Trump Will Be Impeached

Trump suggested the full transcript would prove he did nothing wrong.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump said. “No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

In a statement last week, Schiff said intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson had deemed the whistleblower’s complaint “both credible and urgent.”

Atkinson met with Intelligence Committee lawmakers in a closed-door meeting Thursday morning. After the meeting, Schiff told reporters the Justice Department believes the material in the complaint is shielded via privilege and does not have to be shared with lawmakers, according to NPR.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has thus far refused to reveal the contents of the complaint to lawmakers, CNN reported.

But Maguire is set to testify before the Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







