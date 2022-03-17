Share
News

Ukrainian Counterattack Leaves Russian Helicopter Fleet in Smoldering Ruins

 By Richard Moorhead  March 17, 2022 at 5:35am
Share

A Ukrainian strike on a captured airfield in southern Ukraine destroyed numerous Russian helicopters and military vehicles.

Tuesday satellite imagery showed thorough devastation at the Kherson Airbase.

Russian forces bragged about taking control of the airbase two weeks ago during an offensive along the Dnieper River, according to The Drive.

Two companies that operate photography satellites published images of the devastation at the airbase, and investigative journalism organization Bellingcat shared images obtained by both companies — Planet and Maxar.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

Further imagery shows the devastation inflicted by the attack, which targeted Russian helicopters closely parked together.

Has Russia bit off more than they can chew?

Ukraine’s Pravda News shared what appeared to be on-the-ground footage of the airbase after the barrage, revealing the thorough devastation that the Ukrainian military inflicted on the Russian occupiers.

Vehicles in the footage are decorated with the “Z” insignia utilized by the Russian invasion force.

It’s not clear what weapons were used to hit the Russian-occupied airbase, with possibilities including aircraft, drones, artillery or even infantry.

Related:
Drone Footage Shows Russian Crew Scrambling to Escape Tank as Ukrainians Destroy It

The nature of the operation led some to speculate Ukraine used rocket artillery in the attack.

Drone footage showed the black plume of smoke visible miles away from Kherson Airbase.

Ukrainian forces have shown the capability to destroy Russian aircraft and tanks weeks into Russia’s invasion, raising serious questions about Vladimir Putin’s strategy in the country.

Estimations of casualties vary widely, but the Ukrainian military claims to have killed or injured around 13,500 Russian personnel between Feb. 24 and Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Drone Footage Shows Russian Crew Scrambling to Escape Tank as Ukrainians Destroy It
Spectator Screams at 'Record-Setting' Trans Swimmer, Says What We're All Thinking
Ukrainian Counterattack Leaves Russian Helicopter Fleet in Smoldering Ruins
Breaking: Jussie Smollett to Be Released - May Be Permanent - Public Anger Explodes
Biden: Everybody Knows Someone Whose Friend Has Taken Naked Pictures of Them and Blackmailed Them
See more...

Conversation