One American company is giving Ukraine what it asked for as Ukraine’s leader begs Western nations for the chance to keep his nation alive.

Arizona-based ammunition producer Ammo Inc. announced it would donate 1 million rounds to Ukraine to help the country’s army continue its David-Goliath battle with Russian forces, according to WLUK-TV.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has remained in Kyiv as the Russian noose tightens, responded when offered a chance by the Biden administration to flee the country: “I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to The New York Times.

In a press release on the company’s website, Ammo Inc. CEO Fred Wagenhals said that with freedom on the line, the company would not stand on the sideline.

“Ammo Inc., and we as Americans stand firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere,” he said. “While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom.

“We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move (as) quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom,” Wagenhals said.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday begged NATO partners to provide air support that could be critical to preserving his nation’s independence and the lives of his people, according to Axios.

“I say every day if you cannot shut the sky now, then give us the timeline when you will do it? If you now cannot provide the timeline, tell us how many people have to die?” Zelenskyy said.

“Tell me how many. I’ll go to count and wait for this moment. I hope the sky will be shut down. If you don’t have strength and courage to do that, then give me the planes. Wouldn’t that be fair?”

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine portrayed invading Russian troops as directionless, even as Russia captured the city of Kherson. “They don’t know why they are here,” he said of Russian soldiers. https://t.co/ciNzaBZRMY pic.twitter.com/U3dtxkZ6iu — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2022

Zelenskyy said he does not want the Ukraine story to read as a gallant fight that ended with death.

“I don’t want Ukraine’s history to be a legend about 300 Spartans,” he said. “I want peace.”

Zelenskyy praised the spirit of his people fighting against overwhelming odds, according to The New York Times.

“That is why I am so strong and so decisive. We have a special people, an extraordinary people,” he said, noting that no senior Ukraine officials had left the nation.

Ukrainian President Zelensky challenges Vladimir Putin to sit down for talk https://t.co/5v84PEfKod pic.twitter.com/ARQLQMTSg0 — TIME (@TIME) March 3, 2022

In a news conference, he was asked about fear.

“I’m an alive person, like any human being,” he said. “And if a person is not afraid of losing his life, or the lives of his children, there is something unwell about that person.”

As president, he said, “I simply do not have the right” to be afraid.

Zelenskyy said he feels pity for Russian soldiers sent to kill his people, noting how Russia will not send its war dead home to avoid creating the basis for anti-war protests.

“This is a nightmare. I cannot even imagine the type of man who would plan such acts,” he said, adding the 18- and 19-year old Russian soldiers “will die in uniforms because of decisions made by men in suits.”

Video verified by The New York Times shows the bombardment of Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. As smoke cleared from the attack — which hit near apartments, pharmacies and a hospital — people are seen running in the street.https://t.co/J1MhFcNCnm pic.twitter.com/S2l2MBkxaF — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2022

NASCAR legend Richard Childress, a board member of Ammo Inc., said during a Fox News interview that getting Ukraine its ammo was “our number one priority.”

Richard Childress is on the board of Ammo Inc. (a company run by former racing merchandise exec Fred Wagenhals), which is pledging 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine. Childress said he will talk to NASCAR about teams being allowed to show support for Ukraine on their cars: pic.twitter.com/tuhWrLJdoX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2022

“This is a wake-up call for America, and why we have to have our Second Amendment. We have … 82 million gun owners in America, and to see the people in Ukraine fighting — it’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there,” Childress said.

“We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing.”

