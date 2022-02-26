Ukrainian Woman Defies Tyranny, Goes Viral for Scolding Russian Soldier

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages, the everyday citizens of both countries have shown what they’re made of.

Anti-war protests being held in large Russian cities have resulted in hundreds of arrests. People on both sides have made it clear they don’t want war.

And one Ukrainian woman in particular has been awing people all over the world for the courage she’s shown in the face of occupation.

A video clip that has gone viral shows the fearless woman confronting a soldier in the port city of Henichesk, on the sea of Azov. She walks up to the soldier and launches into a diatribe.

“Who are you?” the woman allegedly asks, according to a transcript shared Thursday by Chris Taylor, an editor at Mashable.

“We have exercises here,” the soldier responds. “Please go this way.”

“What kinds of exercises? Are you Russian?”

When the soldier replies in the affirmative, she presses for an answer.

“So what the f— are you doing here?”

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

She unleashes several pointed questions, but the soldier keeps saying the discussion will lead to nothing and politely asks her to please not escalate the situation.

“You’re occupants, you’re fascists!” the woman yells. “What the f— are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.

“Guys, guys. Put the sunflower seeds in your pockets, please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies.”

After the soldier makes repeated requests for her to stop, the clip allegedly ends with the woman saying the Russians are cursed and getting one final jab in.

“How can it be further escalated?” she asks. “You f—–g came here uninvited. Pieces of s–t.”

The sunflower reference was especially biting, as sunflowers are the Ukrainian national flower and the woman was not-so-subtly telling the soldiers they’d die there.

A video of the altercation from a viewer’s perspective has been shared, but another one taken by the woman herself also has been circulating on social media.

“Russian occupying forces entered the city of Genichesk,” a translation of a tweet by НепоганаТетяна reads.

Російські окупаційні війська зайшли в місто Геніческ.⁰Відео спілкування з російським загарбником розмістила на своїй сторінці в соцмережі ФБ місцева мешканка.⁰На відео російський військовий не відповідає на питання,яка мета його перебування в місті. ⁰Відео з’явилось о 13:28. pic.twitter.com/Lp95AJu1Tk — НепоганаТетяна (@ian_tanya) February 24, 2022

“A video of communication with the Russian invader was posted on his Facebook page by a local resident. In the video, the Russian military does not answer the question of what is the purpose of his stay in the city.

“The video appeared at 1:28 p.m.”

Many are hailing this fiery woman a hero, admiring her pluck and echoing her sentiments.

Her name and current status are unknown or have not been shared.

