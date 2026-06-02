Share
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance, left; leftists Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur, right.
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance, pictured left at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday, made global headlines last year when he attacked European governments for limiting free speech. On Monday, the U.K. government proved him right by banning entry to leftists Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur, right. (Matt Rourke - Pool / Getty Images; Kris Connor / Getty Images for The Young Turks)

UK's Ban on Leftists Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker Proves JD Vance Was Right About Europe's Free Speech Problem

 By Johnathan Jones  June 2, 2026 at 5:33am
Share

Vice President J.D. Vance took a ton of heat last year when he warned that Europe had a free speech problem.

Liberals on both sides of the pond were outraged at him for saying it, and two reprehensible American leftists just learned that he was right.

Ironically, when Vance correctly ripped the Europeans, CBS talking head Margaret Brennan saw so much red she blamed the Holocaust on freedom of speech:

In a bizarre, full-circle moment, left-wing anti-Semites Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker have been barred from entering the United Kingdom after the government there revoked their travel authorizations, the BBC reported Monday.

The two are related by family — Piker is Uygur’s nephew — but kinship  isn’t all they have in common.

Piker, who was born in the United States and raised in Turkey, has spent years attacking the U.S., defending Hamas, and dehumanizing Jews.

Uygur, a Turkish-born naturalized American citizen, has also built a career on anti-Israel extremism and appears fully convinced that Jews are responsible for all of his problems.

Britain still should have let both of them in.

Piker and Uygur probably would have spent the entire trip reminding everyone how dumb they both are, but the British people will now be denied the opportunity to see it live.

They both expressed their outrage on X:

Related:
WATCH: Disgraceful UK Police Chief Apologizes for Letting Student Bleed Out Because He Was Accused of Being a Racist

In reality, Britain’s archaic censorship likely gave these morons more attention than they otherwise would have received while traversing the U.K. and peddling conspiracy theories.

The British people should have had the opportunity to hear both of them.

Do you think Europe’s free speech problem is widening the gulf in values between the U.S. and its allies?

But because Europeans, broadly speaking, do not view free speech rights as a crucial block of a healthy society, Piker and Uygur now get to portray themselves as victims of the same oppressive policies Vance warned about while in Germany last year.

Vance stood at the Munich Security Conference shortly after taking office and dragged European governments for denying their people basic freedoms and defying fundamental Western values.

He was relentlessly attacked by the American media and the left for it.

Just over a year later, the vice president has been completely vindicated.

The truly remarkable thing here is that Britain — in proving Vance right — somehow managed to make Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur look sympathetic.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Breaking: Trump Names Acting Director of National Intelligence After Tulsi Gabbard Announces Resignation
Watch: Crowd Ditches Black Crowes Concert After Singer Mocks Patriotic Americans
UK's Ban on Leftists Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker Proves JD Vance Was Right About Europe's Free Speech Problem
America Will Turn 250 in July as a Deeply Divided Country, But Our Spirit Remains Unbroken
Like Clockwork: MLB Annoys Fans After Going Gay Again for 'Pride' Month
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation