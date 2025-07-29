UK's PM Says His Country 'Will Recognize the State of Palestine' Unless Israel Caves to Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state by September unless Israel agrees to a cease-fire in Gaza.

Starmer made the statement during a speech outlining his government’s position on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The prime minister reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

“Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state,” Starmer said.

“But right now — that goal is under pressure like never before,” he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: "I can confirm that the U.K. will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza…" pic.twitter.com/PqObUn1yUm — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2025

Starmer added, “So today — as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a cease-fire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

The British leader said Israel must also allow the United Nations to import aid supplies, and demanded that Israel stay out of the West Bank.

The prime minister condemned Hamas and said, “Our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal: They must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to a cease-fire, disarm, and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza,” he said.

Starmer added that the UK will “make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps.”

“But no one should have a veto over our decision,” he warned.

“So this is the way forward,” Starmer said.

“We will keep working with all our international partners to end the suffering, get aid flooding into Gaza, and deliver a more stable future for the Middle East,” he added.

To begin, Starmer recognized the brutality of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

“Every day since then, the horror has continued,” he said. “The hostages are still being held today.”

Starmer added, “The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering.”

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country would recognize Palestinian statehood.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.