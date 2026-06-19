UK's Prime Minister Directed 13,000 Suspected Pedophiles Get Warning Letters Instead of Prosecution, According to Rape Gang Report

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s gross incompetence dates back further than his current office.

The release of the Rape Gang Inquiry Report detailing decades of child abuse, rape, coercion, and almost unspeakable levels of evil mentions Starmer during his time working as director of public prosecutions, noting his leniency with thousands of suspected rapists and pedophiles.

This position, responsible for criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, was occupied by Starmer from 2008 until 2013, according to an official government page.

From the report, under the heading “Enablers in Positions of Power,” it reads, “While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters.”

It’s all coming out, but many of us already knew that when our Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, he let off thousands of Rape Gang members and satanic paedophiles like Jimmy Saville. Also Labour councillors were interfering with police… pic.twitter.com/1NvvvR6pA3 — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) June 16, 2026

These men — whose abuse is extensively detailed in the report — were gifted more opportunities to continue raping, terrorizing, and destroying the lives of British young women.

Based on this should Kier Starmer not only be removed from office but censured, stripped of his benefits and titles, and lose his government pension? Yes No

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We are not talking about one or two people where the details of the case matter before rushing to a conclusion.

Starmer practically released a demonic army to make the U.K. resemble hell. The expression would typically be that he was a “God-send” to these men, but he was more appropriately a “Satan-send.”

To summarize the report, refer to the following from its earlier pages:

Girls as young as 11 were targeted with gifts, alcohol and drugs, collected in taxis from school gates, care homes and streets and taken to houses, flats, restaurants and hotels and then raped repeatedly by groups of men, passed between perpetrators, trafficked across county lines, and in many cases impregnated or forced into abortions. Most victims endured violence, were filmed for blackmail, or told they were ‘white trash’ or ‘kuffar’ who deserved punishment.

It continues about the failures of authorities:

The authorities at every level — including the police, social services, health services, schools, licensing bodies, and politicians — knew the patterns, possessed the intelligence, and still failed to protect the country’s children. The evidence establishes that a national scandal of repeated rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma enabled by institutional denial, political calculation, and fear of the accusation of racism took place over decades.

In comparison, a 2025 article by the New York Post noted that 30 people per day are arrested for “speech crimes” in the United Kingdom, amounting to 12,000 a year.

For nearly as many pedophiles and rapists whom Starmer gave a slap on the wrist, there have been native Brits arrested for jokes, memes, and social media posts.

There’s no disputing it — the United Kingdom has a two-tiered justice system.

Migrants are treated with appalling levels of leniency as they rape and pillage. Native white Brits are thrown in prison over jokes.

Starmer must be stripped of every ounce of power he possesses.

His name must go down in British history as one of the most shameful, wicked, and unjust public officials to hold office.

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