The estranged half-brother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posted a savage video on YouTube on Wednesday where he mocked the Duchess while wearing a wing, a headband, and stuffing his shirt with a pillow — suggesting she faked her pregnancies.

Thomas Markle Jr., 57, who works as a window fitter in Grants Pass, Oregon, hasn’t spoken with Meghan in over a decade, according to the New York Post.

“Hi everybody. My name’s Me-gain Swamp Donkey Crotch,” Markle said at the start of the vile video. “I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito.”

“Me-gain” is reportedly a critical nickname used by some of the Meghan’s online detractors.

During his one hour and 27 minute long rant, Markle even suggested starting a GoFundMe to “get Harry home,” implying he’s Meghan’s prisoner.

On his YouTube page, which has 37,300 followers, Markle regularly posts videos and live streams during which he discusses Meghan and the royal family.

According to a report by the Mirror, Markle is considering launching a line of merchandise featuring items like glasses, mugs, and T-shirts with which he can further cash in on his half-sister’s fame.

In his video, he spoke directly to the camera, pretending to converse with the Duchess: “It’s not just your freedom of speech, Meghan, it’s everybody’s freedom of speech. So, like, you know, if you don’t like it, don’t watch, right? But don’t pay people to attack people financially and think it’s OK. … I’m going to be riding those coattails, baby — oh, yeah, without Meghan Markle, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

“To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan,” journalist and expert on the royal family, Jennie Bond, told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Before their May 19, 2018, wedding, Markle had written to Prince Harry in a letter cautioning him that marrying Meghan was a mistake.

In that letter, Markle labeled Meghan a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman” and said she was a threat to his reputation and the royal heritage while accusing her of not being the right woman for Harry.

He later wrote a second letter apologizing to the couple, admitting his previous words were harsh and not reflective of his true character.

Markle isn’t the only member of Meghan’s family to attempt to defame her and cash in off of her fame.

Meghan’s other half-sibling is Samantha Markle, 59, described her half sister as having “narcissistic personality disorder,” according to Page Six.

Last month, Samantha Markle reportedly lost a defamation suit she brought against Meghan.

The judge presiding over the case said Samantha Markle had “failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication” made by Meghan.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was featured in a 2020 documentary titled, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” where he shared his perspective on the events leading up to and following Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry, addressing his relationship with the media and his daughter.

An analysis piece on the documentary by inews said, “Once again, he brought up the topic of money, suggesting that Meghan and Harry are throwing away their titles in order to get richer.”

The author of the piece then asked, “But hasn’t he done the same thing, trading in his relationship with his daughter for cash?”

