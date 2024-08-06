Ultimate Betrayal: Trump's Former Attorney Works with Prosecutors in Case Against 45's 'Fake Electors'

Jenna Ellis, who was a lead attorney for former President Donald Trump in the months when Trump pushed back against the results of the 2020 presidential election, has cut a deal with Arizona prosecutors.

Seventeen other people are facing felony charges in connection with the creation of a slate of “fake electors” who were picked to represent Trump in the Electoral College, according to the Associated Press.

Ellis was facing fraud, forgery and conspiracy charges.

Charges against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows remain pending over their part in claims that Trump won the state.

“Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement.

“As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law,” he said.

Prosecutors can end the deal if they believe Ellis is not truthful.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Mayes said, according to NBC. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution.”

Last year, Ellis pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting false statements and writings in connection with a Georgia inquiry into Trump’s battle against the results that gave the state to President Joe Biden, the AP reported.

In October, while pleading guilty to her Georgia charge, Ellis said she was wrong to have done what she did after the 2020 election, according to ABC.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump, in these post-election challenges,” Ellis said then.

“I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse.”

According to the Arizona Republic, some defendants have filed to have the case against them dismissed. A hearing on those requests is expected later this month.

