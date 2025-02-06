Ultimate Deterrent: Here's a Look Inside the Terrifying El Salvador Super Prison Trump Could Use for Our Worst Criminals

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele made an unusual offer to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He proposed that the United States send criminal illegal aliens from various nations, and even its worst criminals, to the prison system of El Salvador in exchange for a fee.

“We can send them, and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said on Monday after his meeting with Bukele, per the New York Post.

“And he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents,” Rubio added.

The offer comes after Bukele embarked on an historic effort to rid his small Latin American country of gang influence, locking violent offenders away in the new state-of-the-art prison complex.

American criminals and illegal aliens found in the country may therefore be joining MS-13 and Barrio 18 members in the Terrorism Confinement Center, also known as CECOT.

Inmates in CECOT are packed into group cells for 23.5 hours per day, according to the Post.

Each cell can hold between 65 to 70 prisoners.

Sometimes rival gang members are even confined in the same cells.

Would you support the U.S. sending its most horrific criminals to out-of-country prisons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (44 Votes) No: 4% (2 Votes)

Prisoners are allowed to exercise for half an hour per day in the hallways of the jail and to attend court hearings virtually.

When they want water, they have to collect it from a large plastic barrel, and when they want a shower, they have to use a large basin inside the cell.

The diet offered to prisoners is not exactly luxurious either.

The prisoners only eat foods like beans and pasta, and they are actively prohibited from eating meat.

Belarmino Garcia, the director of CECOT, said last week that the prisoners are “psychopaths who will be difficult to rehabilitate,” per the Post.

“That’s why they are here, in a maximum-security prison that they will never leave,” he described.

There would be drawbacks to the United States shipping criminals to places like CECOT, but the potential benefits of sending criminals all the way to El Salvador for this sort of treatment are manifold.

Perhaps most importantly, there is the deterrence factor.

American prisoners would by no means want to spend several years, or perhaps the rest of their days, packed inside a sterile prison complex where they may have to share bunks with violent Latin American gang members, who speak a language they do not know, all while living on meager rations and with minimal activities to enjoy.

The entire point of CECOT is to help take the glory out of gang life.

Bukele has spoken about changing the incentive structure in El Salvador, so that people gravitate toward honest work rather than a lifestyle with a criminal syndicate.

With the threat of such treatment lingering over their heads, American criminals may likewise think twice about committing crimes severe enough to land them there.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.