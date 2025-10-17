UN Agency's Attempt to Tax American Citizens Dead (for Now) as Trump Scores 'Huge Win'

For proponents of national sovereignty and self-government, any tax proposal from an international organization amounts to a five-alarm fire.

Thankfully, when it comes to dealing with globalist bureaucrats at the United Nations, President Donald Trump carries a big extinguisher.

According to the freight transportation-focused news site Transport Topics, pressure from the Trump administration and its international allies compelled the U.N.’s London-based International Maritime Organization to delay a vote on a shockingly presumptuous plan that would have imposed an emissions-based tax on maritime vessels.

Instead, IMO delegates voted to postpone that vote by one year. Singapore, backed by Saudi Arabia, proposed the delay.

The U.N., of course, has no constitutional authority to tax Americans. The IMO’s brazen proposal, therefore, understandably drew comparisons to the tax dispute that triggered the American Revolution.

As he explained on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump would not allow it to happen.

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax,” the president wrote on Thursday. “The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form. We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams. Stand with the United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 02:41 PM EST 10/16/25 I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax. The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 16, 2025

Trump’s bold declaration that the U.S. “will not adhere” to globalist taxes effectively forced the IMO’s hand. After all, that simple act of defiance exposed the globalists’ impotence, for they have no power to enforce their taxes.

Indeed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio credited the president with an important victory.

“This is another HUGE win,” Rubio wrote Friday on the social media platform X. “Thanks to his leadership, the United States prevented a massive UN tax hike on American consumers that would have funded progressive climate pet projects. Our country will continue to lead the way and put America FIRST.”

This is another HUGE win for @POTUS. Thanks to his leadership, the United States prevented a massive UN tax hike on American consumers that would have funded progressive climate pet projects. Our country will continue to lead the way and put America FIRST. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 17, 2025

Meanwhile, U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz cited Rubio’s “strong” diplomatic effort.

“Strong diplomacy that put American business and consumers first WON THE DAY over an ideological carbon tax from the UN and EU,” he wrote.

Huge push by @SecRubio and the State Dept team. Strong diplomacy that put American business and consumers first WON THE DAY over an ideological carbon tax from the UN and EU. https://t.co/YuW6nt9VV3 — Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 17, 2025

Elsewhere, maritime journalist and U.S. Merchant Marine ship captain John Konrad V celebrated Trump while also highlighting Waltz’s efforts.

“BREAKING: TRUMP DOES IT AGAIN. WE WON White House negotiators and Ambassador @michaelgwaltz just forced IMO to delay the global UN CARBON TAX vote by a full year,” Konrad wrote.

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP DOES IT AGAIN. WE WON 🇺🇸 White House negotiators and Ambassador @michaelgwaltz just forced IMO to delay the global UN CARBON TAX vote by a full year. https://t.co/godlg8DUIf — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) October 17, 2025

Of course, as President Ronald Reagan regularly reminded himself and others, one can do great things if one does not care who gets the credit.

In this case, Trump and his team defeated globalism on behalf of American citizens. So there is plenty of credit to go around.

Globalists undoubtedly will try again, for tyranny never sleeps.

When they do, Trump once again will douse them with the reality that America First is here to stay.

