UN Ambassador Mike Waltz Cut Off by Cuban Foreign Minister During Speech, But Then Hits Him With A Savage Comeback

United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz had his speech in front of the body interrupted Tuesday by a minister from Cuba, but Waltz took the chance to remind his audience what that regime stands for.

Waltz was speaking before the United Nations as they voted to condemn the United States for an embargo against its neighbor to the south.

The New Republic reports this vote has been happening for 33 years and is a symbolic measure.

Ultimately, on Wednesday, that trend continued as the United Nations voted 165–7, with 12 abstentions.

Waltz spoke to the United Nations the day before to make his case against it, only for Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to try to drudge up his past.

“Colleagues, let me suggest today that you do something different this year. The United States and the Trump administration wants to set the record straight when it comes to this resolution and to correct the fake news, the misinformation, and this false reality the regime seeks to create year after year with this vote,” Waltz said.

“The facts are this is an illegitimate and brutal regime that seeks to cast itself as the victim of aggression while plainly describing itself as, quote, ‘the enemy of the United States.’”

Waltz proceeded to bring up Cuba’s nefarious activities, like its support of terrorism, drug trafficking, cartels, and fellow socialist regime Venezuela.

Rodriguez responded with a point of order. He accused Waltz on lying in “an uncivilized, crude, and gross way that is not acceptable in this democratic forum.”

“Mr. Waltz, this is the United Nations General Assembly. It is not a Signal chat, nor is it the House of Representatives,” Rodriguez told the ambassador, bringing up Waltz’s blunder earlier this year as national security advisor when he accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a conversation via Signal chat with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and others about secret military plans.

“I’m well aware of the location of which we’re speaking, and this is also not a communist illegitimate legislature in Havana. This is a place where we talk in facts, and the facts are the Cuban regime has undermined democracies in our hemisphere, it has oppressed its own people, and it steals from its own people so that, quote, ‘regime insiders’ can maintain their elite status.”

“I don’t need to say that on any type of chat. I’m saying that in front of the entire world.”

Rodriguez tried to embarrass Waltz, but left himself and his country open to a tremendous rebuttal. Who is this Cuban official to remind anyone about decorum in representative government?

His country has a dictatorship.

The Cuban people do not know true republican government.

It is no wonder millions have fled this regime, many coming to the United States for a better life.

If Rodriguez is worried about representative government, he should try creating one in his country.

