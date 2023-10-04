In woke America, nothing surprises us. We expect only the worst from both government and corporate officials.

That expectation, however, does not diminish our outrage.

On Wednesday, the Boston Herald reported that several hotels in Foxboro, Massachusetts, site of this year’s annual Army-Navy football game, have canceled reservations for veterans and their families and given those reserved rooms to illegal immigrants.

Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots, will host this year’s Army-Navy game on Dec. 9.

In the 124-year history of the Army-Navy series, the service academies have never staged their legendary football game in New England.

This year’s installment was supposed to be special.

After all, 2023 marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Likewise, American military history has deep roots in the region.

“The history of the United States is intertwined with Massachusetts dating back to the founding of the National Guard in 1636 and the founding of the Army in 1775, and we look forward to adding another chapter to that rich history as we welcome servicemen and women and their families to the Commonwealth for America’s Game,” then-Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said when announcing that Gillette Stadium would host the game.

Instead, veterans and their families will suffer the inconvenience and indignity of displacement.

According to the Boston Herald, Giri Hotel Management VP of Marketing Claire Mulholland welcomed the migrants.

“We are delighted to confirm that we are indeed taking refugees at our hotels,” Mulholland said.

The slight against veterans and other American citizens grew worse as Mulholland spewed more nauseatingly woke gibberish.

“By providing shelter to refugees, we aim to be part of a global community that stands together in support of those in need,” she said.

Never mind that “global community” amounts to a contradiction in terms. The important thing is that she felt good saying or writing those words.

Liberal Massachusetts has a “right to shelter” law. Thus, the hotels have contracted with the state government to provide rooms to migrants.

Veterans and their families may seek shelter elsewhere.

The scribes at the conservative social media curation site Twitchy had advice for the boycott-minded.

“In case anyone was wondering, Giri hotel franchises include Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Wyndham, IHG, and Best Western,” Twitchy noted.

“Might be time to look at other alternatives for your next trip.”

According to the Boston Herald, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts blamed President Joe Biden and Congress for her state’s migrant crisis.

In truth, Healey and other virtue-signaling liberal Democrats share in the president’s shameful failure. They own this debacle.

Biden’s open border policies, whether born of incompetence or pure evil, amount to a red carpet for illegal immigrants. They have arrived in record numbers.

But what did Healey and her fellow liberals expect when they adopted “right to shelter” laws?

In other blue locales, what did they think would happen when they virtue-signaled their way into “sanctuary” status?

Liberals voted for this. They got what they deserve.

Meanwhile, veterans and their families had no say in their own displacement. Migrants came first.

Only in woke America would a hotel executive greet that news with an expression of delight.

