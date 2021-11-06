Share
Commentary

UN Elite Demands Billions to Help Starving People, Backs Down When Hit with a Single Stipulation

 By Isa Cox  November 6, 2021 at 8:18am
Today’s bleeding-heart progressive left is fond of characterizing billionaires as being perfectly capable of regulating instability in the global economy, if only they’d stop being so mean and selfish with all their money and hand it over to the starving masses.

That is, unless they’re the kind of billionaires like Bill Gates and George Soros, who donate gratuitously to global hunger and depopulation initiatives that, amazingly, somehow don’t manage to magically fix all of humankind’s material ills and woes.

Well, everyone’s favorite anti-woke globalist billionaire, Elon Musk, who as of 2021 has surpassed both Gates and his arch-rival Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world, just called on the globalist programs put all the money they get where their mouth is.

In retrospect, David Beasley, the director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, probably should have known he was asking for trouble when he called on billionaires like Musk and Bezos to personally end world hunger and claimed that a $6 billion donation from either of them would do the trick.

“The governments are tapped out. This is why and this is when the billionaires need to step up now on a one-time basis: Six billion dollars to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them,” Beasley told CNN’s “Connect the World” program last week.

He explained that Musk’s net worth recently increased by $6 billion in a single day.

“It’s not complicated. I’m not asking them to do this every day, every week, every year,” the UN official declared. “Just help me with them, one time. That’s a $6 billion price tag.”

Well, Musk thought this was a fantastic idea, as it happens.

Was Beardsley lying about what it takes to solve world hunger?

He just had one teensy, weensy request that set Beasley waffling almost instantly.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote on Twitter in response. “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Oh, snap.

A masterful Twitter troll, Musk also tweeted a link to a sickening story from the UK’s Express alleging children in the Central African Republic were reportedly forced by UN officials to exchange sex acts for food in 2014 in the midst of a tumultuous civil war in the nation.

Beasley quickly responded by re-framing his challenge to billionaires as having been misrepresented by the press. Oh, I see.

“Headline not accurate,” Beasley wrote in his own tweet, referencing a CNN headline that had summarized his words errantly, he thought. “$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.”

It must be noted that the WFP presumably exists to do just this, and last year, reported an income of $8.4 billion, a figure with which they were seemingly unable to prevent global instability, mass migration and save 42 million people from the brink of starvation.

No, they need Musk’s additional $6 billion to do it. Yet when Musk agreed with his one very simple stipulation, Beasley seems to have instantly shied away from his bold request.

“I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such,” he also said, very conspicuously evading Musk’s simple request, as Twitter users noticed.


After Beardsley replied again to Musk by suggesting that he hop on the next flight so the two could “talk,” the Tesla founder repeated his very simple request to simply show him his work.

Musk has managed to expose the very dark underbelly of the United Nations and its massive organizations, and we don’t just mean the troubling sexual abuse allegations.

It’s the fact that, if solving the problems that lead to global hunger was as simple as Beardsley would like us to believe, well, he’d be out of a job, wouldn’t he?

It really shouldn’t be very difficult to explain how $6 billion can address the root causes of world hunger if it really is as simple as Musk forking over the cash to the WFP.

So why can’t Beardsley just explain that?

I think we all know: It’s just really not that simple, but admitting this undergirds the existence for his whole, massive, very well-funded and seemingly incredibly ineffective organization.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
