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Alexander De Croo, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, arrives in a UN convoy to visit Gaza City, on Feb. 16, 2026.
Alexander De Croo, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, arrives in a UN convoy to visit Gaza City, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Omar Al-Qattaa - AFP / Getty Images)

UN Fires Whopping 70 Gaza Staffers in Wake of Israeli Claims Aid Workers Were Terrorists, as Tel Aviv Provides Evidence of Claims

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2026 at 8:26am
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While refusing to acknowledge that it is riddled with loyalists to Hamas, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency has fired 70 workers in Gaza.

The agency, which has seen funding dry up in the aftermath of documented concerns from Israel, insisted its workers were untainted, according to The Times of Israel.

A statement announcing the cuts said “the dismissal of the staff is not part of a disciplinary process and does not constitute in any way a validation of the claims made against them.”

The cuts “were taken further to an assessment of the safety and security of UNRWA operations in Gaza,” the statement said.

The agency insisted that despite past Israeli claims, complete with evidence of UNRWA workers joining Hamas in terrorist activity, the claims from Israel remain unproven.

“UNRWA has repeatedly asked the Israeli authorities to provide information and evidence to substantiate allegations against individual UNRWA staff members in Gaza, but has received no response to date,” the statement claimed.

UN Watch flagged the hypocrisy in UNRWA’s failure to admit the truth.

“Our sustained documentation of UNRWA’s deep infiltration by Hamas — including our UNRWA Terror Network map identifying at least 400 culprits — together with the USAID Inspector General, has finally forced the agency’s hand,” Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said.

“For years, UN Watch has exposed how UNRWA teachers, school principals and other employees are intertwined with Hamas, including terror chiefs heading the staff unions. Today’s action, while welcome, is only a small beginning,” Neuer said.

“This incoherent position — firing people while refusing to acknowledge why — reveals an institution still more interested in protecting itself and its Hamas-embedded workforce than in genuine neutrality or accountability.”

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After the terrorist attack of Oct. 7, 2023, Israel alleged UNRWA workers participated in the attack. Hostages taken that day reported they were held in UNRWA facilities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UNRWA is running a $100 million deficit and needs cash now, according to Reuters.

“UNRWA is a stabilizing force in an ‌age of ⁠instability,” he said, calling exposure of its links to Hamas “disinformation, smear campaigns, legislative actions, operational restrictions, diplomatic roadblocks and more.”

The UN ⁠has said it responded to complaints by dismissing nine UNRWA staff it thinks may have been involved in attacking Israel.

As the UN calls for more funding for UNRWA, the Board of Peace, created at the impetus of President Donald Trump to oversee the Gaza peace process, said it is time for the agency to go.

“UNRWA has no place in the new Gaza. We are turning the page on the complex of perpetual aid dependency & conflict. The people of Gaza deserve better,” it posted on X.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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