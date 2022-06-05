Share
UN Hands North Korea Control of Key Nuclear Position, Embarrassing Blow to UN's Little Remaining Credibility

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2022 at 8:53am
North Korea has assumed leadership of a United Nations forum devoted to nuclear disarmament, beginning its chance at the rotating presidency with a declaration of hate.

“My country is still at war with the United States,” North Korean Ambassador Han Tae-Song said, according to the Guardian.

North Korea has a turn at the helm because the ground rules of the U.N. Conference on Disarmament in Geneva are that every one of the 65 member nations gets a turn as the body goes in alphabetical order, using English.

The body meets three times a year.

Giving leadership of a disarmament conference to a country testing missiles was denounced by some nations, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We remain gravely concerned about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s reckless actions, which continue to seriously undermine the very value of the Disarmament Conference,” Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely said.

Has the UN proven itself useless?

Asked about the value of the U.N. group, State Department spokesman Ned Price, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said, “It certainly does call that into question when you have a regime like the DPRK in a senior leadership post, a regime that has done as much as any other government around the world to erode the non-proliferation norm.”

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which monitors the U.N., said North Korea’s leadership would “seriously undermine the image and credibility of the United Nations,” according to CNN.

“This can only highlight the irrelevance of the CD in the current context,” said Marc Finaud, an expert at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, using an acronym for the Council on Disarmament.

While playing the role of president of the body, Ham said he took note of the comments directed against North Korea.

He criticized any efforts at restraining North Korea’s weapons expansion program.

“No country has the right to criticize or interfere in the national defense policy” of North Korea, he said, according to the Examiner.

On Sunday, North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan one day after the United States and South Korea held joint drills that included the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier, according to the Guardian.

The launches were the 18th of the year for North Korea as it steps up the pace of its missile testing.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation