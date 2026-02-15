UN Head Sends Congratulations to Iran on Anniversary of 1979 Revolution - Weeks After Muslim State Slaughtered Thousands of Its Own Citizens

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is facing backlash after sending a formal message congratulating Iran on the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution, even as the regime continues to face scrutiny over serious human rights abuses.

In a letter to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Guterres offered his “warmest congratulations” on the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that the secretary-general framed the occasion as an opportunity for reflection on a nation’s history and its contributions to the international community.

The timing of the message has drawn particular outrage, coming just weeks after widespread protests across Iran left thousands dead. The unrest began in late December in response to Iran’s struggling economy under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but evolved into a broader uprising against the country’s clerical regime.

Two senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Health said the government’s internal death toll reached approximately 30,000 on Jan. 8 and 9 alone, according to TIME magazine.

Just weeks ago, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning Iran for its crackdown on anti-government demonstrations and calling for further investigation into the alleged abuses.

Guterres’ message drew swift condemnation from Iranian dissidents and human rights advocates who said it undermines the plight of protesters.

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer called the message “horrible” and urged the organization to publicly release the “shameful letter.”

UN officials, meanwhile, defended the secretary-general’s letter as part of longstanding protocol.

“The letter that came out from the secretary-general is a standard letter. Every year, each member state gets the exact same letter… congratulating them on the national holiday and conveying best wishes to the people of that country,” Stéphane Dujarric, a representative for the United Nations Secretary-General, said during a Wednesday news conference.

Dujarric added that the message “should not be interpreted… as an endorsement of whatever policies may be put in place by the government.”

The controversy comes as Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, is expected to address the UN Human Rights Council in late February. Dujarric noted during the news conference that the invitation falls under the council’s authority and that the UN secretariat does not have the power to block a member state from addressing it.

In late January, Guterres warned that the UN faced the risk of an “imminent financial collapse,” citing unpaid dues from member states, particularly the U.S.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has aggressively sought to reduce contributions to UN agencies deemed wasteful or politically biased, while pushing reforms to cut bureaucracy and force other nations to shoulder a larger share of the financial burden.

