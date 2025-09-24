As UN Incompetence Pushed Him Over the Edge, Trump Took to the Floor and Delivered the Greatest Line in 80 Years of UN History

Fox News’ late-night talk show “Gutfeld,” hosted by comedian Greg Gutfeld, features a hilarious regular segment about President Donald Trump.

The segment always includes a clip of Trump saying something pointedly funny about awful people. Its title? “Donald Trump: We Don’t Deserve Him.”

On Tuesday at the United Nations, the charming and courageous president again showed why we don’t deserve him when he turned a pair of infuriating and potentially alarming technical mishaps into the best line ever delivered at that useless and criminal international organization.

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” Trump said.

The president’s line received a smattering of chuckles, but the UN’s corrupt globalists largely remained silent.

Meanwhile, Americans who watched and listened at home — at least those who love Trump — howled with laughter. I know I did. We definitely do not deserve him.

Perhaps the context of the president’s remarks helps explain why the repellent globalists sat stone-faced. In short, he rightly shamed them over the fact that he alone has already stopped multiple wars.

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them,” Trump said only moments before delivering the classic line.

In fact, the UN took no part in the peace negotiations.

“And sadly,” the president continued, “in all cases the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them.”

Moments later, after delivering the line, Trump posed a serious question.

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he asked. “The UN has such tremendous potential. I’ve always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Readers may view the president’s fabulous comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 8:48 mark.

Moments before the speech, the president and First Lady Melania Trump indeed got stuck on an escalator that stopped unexpectedly. Then, during the speech, the president’s teleprompter somehow malfunctioned.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Farnoush Amiri, the Associated Press’ UN correspondent, reported that an anonymous UN official blamed “the president’s party” and “the White House for the two technical glitches.

A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, smelled a rat. In fact, she posted part of a report, published on Sunday by The Times of London, which read as follows: “To mark Trump’s arrival, UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up the stairs.”

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately. The Times reported this on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/NitsWbGYG0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 23, 2025

In short, regardless of who stopped the escalator or who broke the teleprompter — and despite Trump’s hilariously charming comment about both — the key moment Tuesday occurred when the president asked the question many Americans have asked for years: “What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

If Trump does the right thing and kicks the UN out of New York City, then we will have one more reason to echo Gutfeld: “We don’t deserve him.”

