Unbelievable - She Might Actually Win a District Dominated By Trump: Democrat Aftyn Behn's Most Unhinged Moments

Democratic Tennessee congressional candidate Aftyn Behn has entered the spotlight over her dramatic behavior, her far-left agenda, and her admitted hatred for the city she hopes to represent.

Behn is running to become the next representative for Tennessee’s 7th district in a special election on Tuesday, which is being held due to former Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green’s resignation. Both new and resurfaced footage has revealed that Behn has shown deep disdain for her potential constituents, condemned women for being wives and mothers, and even got dragged out of a sitting governor’s office for rushing in without permission.

In April 2019, Behn and Enough is Enough-Tennessee, an activist group she was part of, engaged in a sit-in outside of Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office and demanded to speak with him about supporting the resignation of then-Republican Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd, who faced sexual misconduct allegations. Footage showed Behn rushing into Lee’s office and immediately being dragged out by officers while she screamed and sobbed.

MORE INSANTIY Resurfaced video from 2019 shows Democrat Tennessee candidate Aftyn Behn SCREAMING and SOBBING as officers had to forcibly drag her out of Gov. Lee’s office. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/rcUnwQeXlN — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 24, 2025

State troopers warned that the women would be arrested if they did not leave the building, prompting several of them to follow orders. However, Behn and a few others remained in the building.

A month later, Behn walked into the chamber in the Tennessee Legislature and shouted that Byrd and then-House Speaker Glen Casada must resign.

“I’m here today on behalf of communities that you have silenced today in this legislative session,” Behn shouted. “You have been violent to our various communities this entire legislative session. You have stopped any accountability! You have been taken out! You have been violent and extreme towards people of color, towards women, towards minorities! You have failed! This is unacceptable behavior! You shouldn’t do this! This is the worst administration!”

Security then escorted her out of the chamber, cited her, and released her from police custody later that day, News Channel 5 Nashville reported in 2019.

Behn stated that she hates everything about Nashville, which is partially located in the 7th district that she hopes to represent.

“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an ‘it’ city to the rest of the country. But I hate it,” Behn said on the “Year Old GRITS” podcast in February 2020.

Aftyn Behn– the Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election– says that she despises Nashville, the city that she’s running to represent in Congress: “I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the… pic.twitter.com/L9lmo1YkkJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2025

The congressional candidate further labeled Tennessee as a “racist state” in an op-ed for the Tennessean in March 2019. She wrote, “Let me be clear: Tennessee is a racist state. Racism is in the air we breathe, permeating the State Capitol, codified in the legislation being passed at the detriment of women, communities of color, and the working poor. Our problem with racism in this state is wild and untamed.”

Behn pushed for training programs to show women how to perform an abortion at home during a May 2022 interview with The Tennessee Holler. She also promised that she would help women find ways to get access to abortion pills.

“What is the positive if there is a silver lining? What this does not mean for Tennessee is that groups on the ground will continue to provide training in terms of self-managed abortions, and so, instead of going to a doctor because we won’t have any doctors that provide abortions, how do you do it at home? We will continue to support reproductive justice organizations and grassroots movements and we’ll continue to figure out how to get abortion pills to people. So the organizing does not stop just because Roe is overturned,” Behn said.

During a House race forum, Behn vowed to carry a “trans bill of rights” at every legislative session. She lamented how children identifying as transgender are in danger and that she supported resources for transgender people.

“Every legislative session, I promise to carry a trans bill of rights so that we can push back against the far-right narrative that is being emanated by Matt Walsh and the Daily Wire, who have set up their homes in Nashville. And I promise to do that. I promise to fight for our trans community,” Behn said.

The far-left candidate supports taxpayer-funded surgeries and procedures for self-proclaimed transgender children. In June, she condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Tennessee’s ban on trans surgeries for minors, claiming in a statement that the ruling was “pushing us farther into a dangerous future where politics — rather than science — dictates the lives of our most vulnerable.”

During the “Year Old GRITS” episode in 2020, Behn also claimed that men can give birth.

“I think we have as birthers… men and women who can give birth… we can maybe leverage that as collective bargaining which is the basis of this book that I’ve just started reading called ‘Birth Strike,’” Behn said.

Behn accused women who get married and have children of engaging in “deeply patriarchal structures.” She said that she dreams of standing up in a cafeteria full of women and saying, “I don’t want children! I want power!”

“My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams when they happen. And the recurring dream I’ve had is standing up in a Cafeteria full of women, I don’t know why we were there, and saying, ‘I don’t want children. I want power!’ And just screaming it at the top of my lungs. And for someone who grew up with my mother telling me, ‘Never have kids because you’ll have to give up a lot.’ You’ll have to sacrifice professionally is what she’s saying and where I am now with seeing the consequences and ramifications of women having kids in the political field and what they’re able to achieve… but also the deeply patriarchal structures that these women are involved with because they’ve chosen marriage and they’ve chosen to raise children.”

Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election Aftyn Behn condemns women who get married and start families– saying it’s the product of “deeply patriarchal structures”: “My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams and the recurring dream I’ve had is standing… pic.twitter.com/LTsYj0im7Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

In another interview, Behn said that sororities at southern colleges are “a staple of white supremacy.”

Democrat candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, Aftyn Behn: “What a staple of white supremacy… southern sororities.” pic.twitter.com/MnXdbfUYiy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2025

The Tennessee Democrat complained during the “Red State Blue Moon” podcast in June 2024 that she is made “deeply uncomfortable” by every state legislative session in the Tennessee House opening up with a prayer.

In 2020, Behn wrote in now-deleted X posts that the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department should be dissolved, that defunding the police should be a requirement for reopening schools, and suggested that burning down police stations is justified. She refused to walk back these comments during an interview on MS NOW Sunday.

