Let’s Go, Brandon. And, of course, there’s the vulgar version.

On the one hand, it’s positive that all around the country, people are aware of what’s going on. On the other hand, the vulgar version of this viral chant reflects a continued coarsening of our culture.

But on another hand, it’s good that the cleaned-up version allows those opposed to vulgarity to participate. But on still another hand, is it appropriate to chant euphemisms when everyone knows what we’re really saying?

But if we can look at another hand, it’s good to see a groundswell of response by We the People against the overreach of government.

Whew! It sure takes a lot of hands to wrestle with the concept of “Let’s Go, Brandon,” now charting in the top four iTunes hip-hop songs.

“Let’s Go, Brandon,” of course, was what NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed the crowd was chanting as she interviewed Brandon Brown, winner of the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity race Oct. 2 at Talladega, Alabama. But it was obvious the crowd was actually chanting “F** Joe Biden.”

WARNING: This video contains language some will find offensive.

The chant was just beginning to be heard in stadiums about that time. Since the “Let’s Go, Brandon” incident, it’s occurring more frequently, in both its sanitized and vulgar forms.

Now, iTunes lists its top four songs as being named “Let’s Go, Brandon” by Bryson Gray #1, Loza Alexander at #2 with an extended version at #3, and Godz Child at #4 with a remix of Loza Alexander. Sadly, only one of them (Gray’s) contains the sanitized language.

Groundswells of protests against presidents are nothing new. As people lost their homes during the depression of the 1930s, they called their makeshift camps “Hoovervilles,” a criticism against then-President Herbert Hoover and his alleged policy failures.

Protesters against the Vietnam War in the 1960s chanted against President Lyndon Johnson: “Hey, Hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” And George W. Bush had to be aware of: “Bush lied, people died!” regarding intelligence prompting the war in Iraq.

But there’s something different about the Biden chants. Criticisms against Hoover, Johnson and Bush were aimed at perceived specific policy failings. Chants against Joe Biden are against him and his administration in general.

And what’s not to criticize? The shady dealings in the 2020 election, foreign policy failures, the scent of corruption in the president’s family and institutions like the Justice Department?

Or what about the loss of energy independence? The incursion of inflation? Draconian handling of COVID? Border collapse?

Yet, even through the media turmoil of the Trump years, there was nothing like a grassroots movement expressing itself against him in chants or song.

True, there were the continual negative dronings of news media, celebrities and politicians, but the attacks on Trump didn’t come from the stadiums, racetracks and hip-hop tunes in the forms of vulgar or even PG-rated chants.

There’s something very basic going on. The People are speaking.

Another thing — “Let’s Go, Brandon” is not just about the failures of the Biden administration. It’s also a protest against the dishonest news media.

Whether or not Ms. Stavast misheard, personally tried to cover up the obscenity from being broadcast, was attempting to protect the president or was instructed through an earpiece to alter the chant, it’s obvious that when she said, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” that our lyin’ eyes (and ears) clearly observed something different.

Too bad. Since credibility, once upon a time, was a bedrock of journalism.

While there may be glee on the part of people chanting against Biden — and it’s a positive thing that so many people are aware of what’s happening — there is something sad about this reflection of one more failed U.S. institution: the presidency.

And there’s a biblical dimension. Currently some are debating scriptural admonitions to obey the government in these times, especially surrounding COVID mandates. (Hint: Apply what the Bible says, then look to the Constitution).

But the scripture also admonishes us to give honor to whom honor is due. Even in the midst of the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, The Washington Post — as they dealt with President Nixon, whom they hated – exercised some semblance of care in going against the institution of the presidency.

And we need to remember that. While the stadiums chant, and the hip-hoppers do their thing, we still have an America and its institutions to preserve and, where need be, reform.

It’s about a positive and responsible worldview, and the Bible offers us that.

In spite of people like Joe Biden and others who are daily working destruction.

