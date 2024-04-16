Share
Commentary

'Unbiased' CNN Reporter Gets Wake-Up Call from Normal Americans When He Can't Imagine Why Anyone Would Miss Trump Years

 By Joe Saunders  April 16, 2024 at 11:00am
Share

If former President Donald Trump stuns the world with a victory in November’s election, CNN fans should remember this moment.

Network commentator Chris Cillizza, who once infamously boasted of how unbiased the nation’s news reporters actually are, took to social media on Monday to comment on the results of a New York Times poll that showed President Joe Biden cutting into Trump’s lead among likely voters.

It was a poll that Democrats cheered, but there was one aspect of it that Cillizza apparently couldn’t understand.

In an X post, Cillizza wrote that he was “stunned” at Times poll results that showed 42 percent of respondents remember the Trump years as “mostly good” for the country.

Were you better off when Donald Trump was president?

That compares to only 25 percent of respondents who consider the Biden administration as “mostly good.”

Just 33 percent of respondents said the Trump years were “mostly bad.”

Cillizza was forced into some armchair psychology.

“It speaks to the power of nostalgia — and how we as humans tend to remember the good stuff and block out the bad,” he wrote.

He backed that up — if that’s the word for it — by discussing the downsides of Trump’s last year — COVID deaths and the economic problems that beset the country amid the pandemic. He likened it all to his own experiences with a college girlfriend.

“How to understand it? I think of it in terms of dating. In college I dated a girl for 2 years. We broke up. For plenty of good reasons,” he wrote.

“But a few months later, I found myself reminiscing about all the good times we had together. I couldn’t even remember why we broke up in the first place.”

Well, leaving aside Cillizza’s romantic recollections (though a cynic might note that “we broke up” often means “she dumped me”), there’s the matter that Americans probably remember the Trump years as being “mostly good” for the country because they were “mostly good” for the country.

Despite the braying donkeys of the Democratic Party and their allies in the establishment media, it’s a matter of objective fact that the country was in a better place, economically and in terms of national security, than it is in the disaster of the Biden years.

Related:
Shocking Poll: Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Would Vote Illegally If This Was The Outcome

The corrosive inflation that’s bedeviled the Biden years wasn’t turning every trip to the grocery store into the first stages of a bankruptcy proceeding, unemployment was low — historically so among the groups Democrats pretend to champion — Russia didn’t invade anybody (funny how that works), and thanks to Trump’s Abraham accords, it really looked like peace was breaking out in the Middle East.

And there wasn’t an invading army of “asylum seekers” streaming unimpeded across the southern border, bringing gangs, deadly drugs and potential terrorists among what Democrats see as simply more huddled masses yearning to breathe free (and eat free, and sleep free and go to school free).

Of course, the pandemic came, along with the leftist-led riots of the George Floyd lunacy, but judging the entirety of the Trump administration by a final year dominated by an external event like COVID and internal events led by his political enemies — what Cillizza’s network called the “mostly peaceful” riots that burned American cities — is neither responsible nor rational.

Trending:
Pro-Palestinian Agitators Attempting to Block Miami Road Find Out Things Are Different in Florida

And the avalanche of responses Cillizza’s post received proved the point.

With more than 300k views as of late Tuesday morning EDT, it was difficult to find more than one or two that came close to agreeing with Cillizza’s myopic mindset.

Here’s a fair sampling:

This probably puts it best — in the simple language maybe even a CNN commentator will have trouble distorting:

“It’s not that hard Chris,” the user wrote. “3 great years, one terrible year. Most people can figure out that’s ‘mostly’.”

What that means, of course, is that they were “great” years for normal Americans who like to live in a country at peace, where men and women willing to work can find a job and where law and order is respected as a matter of course.

For them, the Trump years were mostly great.

It was only for the hysterically hyperpartisan leftists, their representatives in Washington who veered from the unhinged, like Maxine Waters, to the simply evil like the loathsome Adam Schiff, that it was a time to engage in endless political warfare.

Them and the establishment media, which fed the four-year onslaught against the Trump White House by pretending pretty much any attack against Trump was credible (Russia collusion, quid pro quo, insurrection, what have you) and ignoring the overwhelming evidence that he was a target of machinations by a deep state deeply aligned with his political opponents.

If Trump pulls off a comeback in November, it’s going to be because the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him in 2020 are going to do it again. And because of millions more who remember — accurately — what life was like in the Trump years are going to compare it to the abyss of the Biden administration and vote accordingly.

And CNN fans — who likely never voted for Trump nor remember his tenure with any reliability, judging by where the probably get their information — are going to be even more stunned than leftists were in 2016.

But maybe Chris’s ex-girlfriend will be able to explain it to them, wherever she is.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




'Unbiased' CNN Reporter Gets Wake-Up Call from Normal Americans When He Can't Imagine Why Anyone Would Miss Trump Years
John Kennedy Tells Biden to 'Go to Amazon and Buy a Spine' on Israel-Iran Conflict
Watch: Dave Portnoy Torches 'Racebaiters' Hating Caitlin Clark's Success - 'How Stupid are These Other Women?!'
Anti-Trump Judge Hit with Complaint After Going Into 'Dangerous Territory' During CNN Appearance
NY Governor's Offer of 'Safe Harbor' for Floridians Seeking Abortions Gets Turned Against Her
See more...

Conversation