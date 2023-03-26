Unbridled Arrogance: Alvin Bragg's Rep Reportedly Curses Out, Hangs Up on House Judiciary Staffer Who Dared to Call DA's Office

Staffers in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg aren’t happy with congressional Republicans asking questions.

A woman in Bragg’s office cursed out a staffer of the House Judiciary Committee when the staffer called the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The blowup occurred after the Bragg staffer hung up on the first call.

In a second call, the prosecutor’s employee quickly responded with profanity.

“Stop calling us with this bull****,” the woman said, according to the Post.

“Your committee has no jurisdiction over us. You’re wrong.”

The Judiciary staffer said he was surprised by the lack of decorum shown by the prosecutor’s office, a source told the Post.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen any government entity respond to Congress in that manner,” the source said.

“It’s quite embarrassing, but I don’t think anyone is surprised based on how partisan that office has become.”

Representatives of Bragg’s office have pushed back against the prospect of a House Judiciary Committee investigation of Bragg’s investigation targeting former President Donald Trump.

In a letter Thursday to the House committee, a lawyer for Bragg — whose campaign was supported by Democratic donor George Soros — claimed the committee’s demand for the prosecutor to testify before Congress was “unprecedented,” according to CNBC.

General Counsel for the District Attorney of New York Count Leslie Dubeck called the move an attack on New York’s authority under federalism, as The New York Times reported.

“The DA’s Office will not allow a Congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York’s sovereign police power,” General Counsel for the District Attorney of New York County Leslie Dubeck wrote Thursday.” pic.twitter.com/PUsdqyvENO — Windyla (@Windyla6) March 24, 2023

Bragg is investigating Trump with a focus on alleged payments made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels during the billionaire’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s believed that Bragg would charge Trump with campaign finance and tax violations related to the payments, should he proceed with an indictment.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, has requested documents and testimony from former employees of Bragg’s office who resigned in protest against Bragg’s decision last year not to bring charges against Trump.

It’s unclear if or when a grand jury empaneled by Bragg will announce any potential indictments.

