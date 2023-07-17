Share
Commentary

'Unchartable Levels of Cringe': Fetterman Roasted for Odd Post Talking About the Gays in His Office

 By Johnathan Jones  July 17, 2023 at 11:40am
Share

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is being roasted online after his Twitter account posted a “cringe” meme in response to a report that his staff is not the “gayest” in the upper chamber.

That trophy apparently goes to Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, according to a recent Senate Democrats diversity survey.

Last week, Insider’s Bryan Metzger shared the results showing 30 percent of Casey’s staff identifies with the LGBT community.

Fetterman came in third place with a staff that is 28 percent LGBT, according to the survey.

Trending:
Lone GOP Rep. Threatens Foundational Piece of Biden's Agenda - And He's Not Budging

It is not clear why the sexual preferences of Senate staffers were polled or deemed worthy of being shared, but Fetterman’s account retweeted Metzger’s post and accompanied it with a meme.

An image of actress Jennifer Coolidge was altered to say, “These gays, they’re trying to run my Senate office.”

Does this post disturb you?

The meme originates from the second season of the HBO series “The White Lotus.”

In the show, Coolidge portrays Tanya McQuoid, a wealthy American heiress who discovers she is being swindled by a group of gay European men in a plot to kill her and take her fortune.

In one scene, after discovering she is in danger, McQuoid calls for help.

“These gays, they’re trying to murder me,” she says.

Related:
Two Peas in a Pod: Biden and Fetterman Both Hit with Terrible News in Pennsylvania

A scene from the show is not something you’d expect to be used by the office of a sitting U.S. senator. But these are not normal times, and our leaders, many of them, are not normal people.

Whoever posted the tweet from Fetterman’s official account was obliterated for sharing it:

A person’s sexuality shouldn’t play a role in whether he or she is hired for a job — especially in government. But meritocracy is dead and gone.

The country’s government under Democratic leadership is failing across the board and in every metric — unless you count endless illegal immigration, inflation and urban crime as winning metrics.

We know Democrats have an obsession with identity politics and diversity.

Perhaps the country is also crumbling under the feet of the rest of us because senators and their staffers are too invested in what is happening on HBO.

While Democrats in the Senate are trying to out-gay one another, Americans are struggling with actual problems.

It is abundantly clear that no one on the Democratic side is serious about trying to solve them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Beware! America's Worst Drivers Can Be Found in These Cities, Comprehensive Study Reveals
Americans Send Bud Light a Brutal Message with July 4 Sales Numbers
Woman Turns Tables on Would-Be Burglars, Police See Her Standing in the Street and Find a Brutal Scene
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency During Flight, So Passenger Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands
Colleagues Mourn CBS Meteorologist After She Dies Suddenly Not Long After Being On Air
See more...

Conversation