Share
News

Uncle of Jordan Neely Arrested a Day After He Took a Shot at Marine Vet Daniel Penny: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  May 23, 2023 at 1:58pm
Share

The uncle of a mentally disturbed transient who died after a subway confrontation with Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny has been arrested — one day after calling for prosecutors to reject any plea deal with Penny.

Christopher Neely was arrested Monday night, according to the New York Post. The 44-year-old man is the uncle of Jordan Neely, who died May 1 after being restrained on the New York subway.

Christopher Neely has called for progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to throw the book at Penny.

“He needs to be prosecuted or he will do it again,” he told the Post on Sunday.

“It’s a smack in the face for Jordan’s family and the people of New York,” Neely said.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Warns Christians That 'Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose,' Says Now Is the Time for Action

Penny is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the subway incident.

The veteran was one of several passengers who restrained Jordan Neely during what witnesses said was a threatening outburst on New York’s F train.

They said Penny acted in the interests of the safety of those on the train — restraining Neely as he violently threatened other passengers.

The elder Neely was apprehended by the New York Police Department’s pickpocketing team on Monday for allegedly stealing purses from restaurants, according to the Post.

Was Daniel Penny wrongly charged?

Sources familiar with the arrest said he fought officers as he was taken into custody, the report said.

Neely is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His criminal record appears to be as extensive as his nephew’s.

Jordan Neely was arrested dozens of times, including for assaults aboard city subways.

Christopher Neely has been arrested more than 70 times and had two active warrants for his arrest when brought into custody Monday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Related:
Dad Was Beaten to Death While Protecting Son Over Schoolyard $30 Money Dispute: Fiancee

Police said he was in possession of multiple stolen credit cards when he was arrested.

Neely has yet to enter a plea in connection with the pickpocketing-related charges.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Trump Gets Great News from Early GOP Primary State Day After DeSantis Jumps in Race
DeSantis Owns Campaign Launch Flub, Launches T-Shirt to Commemorate the Event
'Foxweiser': Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Cult' Mentality of Fox News, Takes Swipe at Former Employer
Man Allegedly Goes on Violent Rampage Over Tacos at Chipotle, Throws Register at Employee
MTG Just Spent $100K on Chapstick, Here's What She Got in Return
See more...

Conversation