Uncle of Jordan Neely Arrested a Day After He Took a Shot at Marine Vet Daniel Penny: Report

The uncle of a mentally disturbed transient who died after a subway confrontation with Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny has been arrested — one day after calling for prosecutors to reject any plea deal with Penny.

Christopher Neely was arrested Monday night, according to the New York Post. The 44-year-old man is the uncle of Jordan Neely, who died May 1 after being restrained on the New York subway.

Christopher Neely has called for progressive Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to throw the book at Penny.

“He needs to be prosecuted or he will do it again,” he told the Post on Sunday.

“It’s a smack in the face for Jordan’s family and the people of New York,” Neely said.

Penny is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the subway incident.

The veteran was one of several passengers who restrained Jordan Neely during what witnesses said was a threatening outburst on New York’s F train.

They said Penny acted in the interests of the safety of those on the train — restraining Neely as he violently threatened other passengers.

The elder Neely was apprehended by the New York Police Department’s pickpocketing team on Monday for allegedly stealing purses from restaurants, according to the Post.

Sources familiar with the arrest said he fought officers as he was taken into custody, the report said.

Neely is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His criminal record appears to be as extensive as his nephew’s.

Jordan Neely was arrested dozens of times, including for assaults aboard city subways.

Christopher Neely has been arrested more than 70 times and had two active warrants for his arrest when brought into custody Monday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Neely’s uncle who called for no plea deal is ARRESTED https://t.co/3yiH26UDkF pic.twitter.com/q9iGc8Z8wr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 23, 2023

Police said he was in possession of multiple stolen credit cards when he was arrested.

Neely has yet to enter a plea in connection with the pickpocketing-related charges.

