'Unconscionable': Speaker Johnson Slams WH Talk of 'Regular Migration' and Amnesty for 'Vital' Illegals

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is taking aim at President Joe Biden’s administration for promoting migration as a historically unprecedented mass of illegal immigrants storms the border.

The White House and the government of Mexico released a Thursday joint announcement calling for illegal aliens to receive amnesty privileges, drawing the ire of Johnson.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas led a delegation to develop the the announcement with Mexico’s leaders.

Biden’s government and the nation of Mexico expressed a commitment to “orderly, humane, and regular migration” in the announcement, declining to offer solutions to prevent hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from reaching the United States’ southern border every month.

Since Dec 1st, there have been more than 286,000 migrant encounters at southern border… continuing to set the HIGHEST MONTHLY RECORD ever… Since FY24 began Oct 1st, more than 770,000 encounters… with more than 83,500 “Known Gotaways” per CBP sources https://t.co/PA84E1Pq2x — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 30, 2023

The House Republican leader criticized Biden’s pro-amnesty announcement — in which illegal aliens were lauded as a “vital part of the U.S. economy and society” — as out of touch in a Friday tweet.

“At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration’s announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants,” Johnson posted to X.

At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration’s announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United… https://t.co/V6jExFVDoV — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 28, 2023

“The United States must focus on policies that deter — not attract — people attempting to come here illegally, and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border,” the speaker added.

Johnson would continue: “This development further demonstrates the Administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created.

“President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation’s security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it.”

Other critics of Biden’s open door policy described the announcement as wildly out of touch with the realities of the southern border.

A torrent of illegal immigration has broken federal records involving the crime since Biden’s inauguration.

NEW: As Eagle Pass, TX is completely overrun with mass illegal crossings, so too, is Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector, which saw over 3,000 known illegal crossings yesterday. This is the scene in Lukeville, AZ this morning where hundreds from around the globe crossed illegally. pic.twitter.com/dvWBYd0NV5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Johnson has prioritized restoring the nation’s borders since securing the speaker’s gavel in October.

Yet another record broken by the Biden Administration – over 276,000 migrant encounters this month and it’s not even over yet. The border is wide open. The President must take action immediately to stop the flow of drugs, terrorists and illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/7jmbRaGJrS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2023

Biden, conversely, has thus far refused any change to the United States’ notoriously lenient asylum laws — proving willing to delay military aid to Ukraine instead of agreeing to reforms, according to the Associated Press.

Some reports have suggested the president might prove willing to cave on his commitment against immigration enforcement, according to The New York Times.

