A recent report by CBS News program “60 Minutes” looked deep into the money President Joe Biden and Congress are sending to Ukraine and found that we are funding far more than just bullets and bombs.

Billions in U.S. tax dollars are funding the Ukrainian war effort, for sure, but deep in the details of what Congress agreed to is also a wide variety of spending on things that might be nice to have spent on Americans instead of Ukrainians.

“60 Minutes” discovered that our tax dollars are funding salaries for Ukrainian civil servants, buying seeds and fertilizers for Ukrainian farmers, subsidizing Ukrainian small businesses, funding police and firemen, and training rescue dogs.

60 Minutes discovered the U.S. is financing more than weapons in Ukraine. The government is buying seeds/fertilizer for farmers, paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders and subsidizing small businesses. https://t.co/vKWwWDqUwM pic.twitter.com/BxXItNgQce — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 24, 2023

The American TV crew spoke to Tatiana Abramova, the owner of a knitwear company, a small business in Ukraine.

“Especially in the condition of war, we have to work. We have to pay taxes, we have to pay wage– salary to our employees. We have to work, don’t stop,” Abramova explained to CBS reporter Holly Williams.

“Why does that help Ukraine win the war?” Williams asked.

“Because economy is the foundation of everything,” Abramova replied.

“We realize that it’s the aid from government, but it’s the aid from the heart of every ordinary American person,” Abramova said of the U.S. aid she is receiving. She added that she feels “grateful” and “great” for the aid.

“In total, America’s pumped nearly $25 billion of non-military aid into Ukraine’s economy since the invasion began,” Williams added during her “60 Minutes” report.

After the report revealed the extent to which Biden is subsidizing Ukraine’s economy even as ours is headed daily into the dumper, many on social media were furious that our money that is supposed to be funding war efforts are paying for so many other things in Ukraine.

Arizona firebrand Kari Lake, for one, jumped to her X account to say, “Not. One. More. Penny. To. Ukraine. Time to put America First.”

Not. One. More. Penny. To. Ukraine. Time to put America First🇺🇸 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 25, 2023

Many others agreed. Movie producer Todd Headlee asked, “Did the American people sign on to this? I’m pretty sure they did not.”

Did the American people sign on to this? I’m pretty sure they did not — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) September 25, 2023

Others also chimed in on Biden’s inequities:

How about the US finance first responders and small businesses in its own country? Take a look at San Francisco. Chicago. Philly. Our southern border—where we’re invaded daily. America is falling apart, but we’re sending billions to another country. It’s money laundering. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 25, 2023

We gave $700 to Hawaii families. East Palestine families weren’t made whole. Jackson, Ms – still has water issues. Americans are suffering under crushing inflation. But we are paying salaries & floating Ukraine small businesses. 🤢 — Christy Kelly 🎙️Humanity Assemble🌵 (@Kelly4Humanity) September 25, 2023

As the U.S. economy continues to fail, as thousands of Americans die monthly from Biden’s fentanyl crisis, as our border is swamped daily with tens of thousands of criminal illegals, all as our president goes on repeated back-to-back vacations, Americans are starting to get sick and tired of funding Ukraine while we suffer.

Joe Biden is leaving America in a far worse place than when he took over. And the billions to Ukraine is just one more strike against the U.S.A.

