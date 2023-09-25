Share
Commentary

Uncovered: American Tax Dollars Funding Way More Than Just Weapons in Ukraine

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 25, 2023 at 11:08am
Share

A recent report by CBS News program “60 Minutes” looked deep into the money President Joe Biden and Congress are sending to Ukraine and found that we are funding far more than just bullets and bombs.

Billions in U.S. tax dollars are funding the Ukrainian war effort, for sure, but deep in the details of what Congress agreed to is also a wide variety of spending on things that might be nice to have spent on Americans instead of Ukrainians.

“60 Minutes” discovered that our tax dollars are funding salaries for Ukrainian civil servants, buying seeds and fertilizers for Ukrainian farmers, subsidizing Ukrainian small businesses, funding police and firemen, and training rescue dogs.

Trending:
Eric Trump Schools Judge Who Says His Father Inflated Value of Mar-a-Lago: 'Laughing at This Foolishness'

The American TV crew spoke to Tatiana Abramova, the owner of a knitwear company, a small business in Ukraine.

“Especially in the condition of war, we have to work. We have to pay taxes, we have to pay wage– salary to our employees. We have to work, don’t stop,” Abramova explained to CBS reporter Holly Williams.

“Why does that help Ukraine win the war?” Williams asked.

“Because economy is the foundation of everything,” Abramova replied.

Do you think Ukraine should get more funding from the United States?

“We realize that it’s the aid from government, but it’s the aid from the heart of every ordinary American person,” Abramova said of the U.S. aid she is receiving. She added that she feels “grateful” and “great” for the aid.

“In total, America’s pumped nearly $25 billion of non-military aid into Ukraine’s economy since the invasion began,” Williams added during her “60 Minutes” report.

After the report revealed the extent to which Biden is subsidizing Ukraine’s economy even as ours is headed daily into the dumper, many on social media were furious that our money that is supposed to be funding war efforts are paying for so many other things in Ukraine.

Arizona firebrand Kari Lake, for one, jumped to her X account to say, “Not. One. More. Penny. To. Ukraine. Time to put America First.”

Related:
Gaetz Delivers Stunning Rebuke to McCarthy: 'We Will See if They Bail Out Our Failed Speaker'

Many others agreed. Movie producer Todd Headlee asked, “Did the American people sign on to this? I’m pretty sure they did not.”

Others also chimed in on Biden’s inequities:

As the U.S. economy continues to fail, as thousands of Americans die monthly from Biden’s fentanyl crisis, as our border is swamped daily with tens of thousands of criminal illegals, all as our president goes on repeated back-to-back vacations, Americans are starting to get sick and tired of funding Ukraine while we suffer.

Joe Biden is leaving America in a far worse place than when he took over. And the billions to Ukraine is just one more strike against the U.S.A.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a Biblical worldview and speak truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let big tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our Editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Michigan State Terminates Coach's $79M Contract After He Admits to Lewd Behavior - He Says It Was Consensual
Vocal UFC Fighter Gives Sin City a Show with Bible Cage Entrance, Rebuke of Satan and Major Accusation
Biden Gives Up After Botching Simple Acronym: 'Doesn't Matter What We Call It'
Teen Accused of Intentionally Hitting and Killing Cyclist Said He'd Get a 'Slap on the Wrist'
As Biden Allows Illegals to Pour Over the Border, Homeschooling Family Faces Deportation
See more...

Conversation