Undefeated High School Team Left Reeling After Coach Suddenly Vanishes – Missing Person Report Filed

An undefeated high school football team in southwest Virginia is pressing forward in its playoff run while authorities search for its head coach, who vanished days before a major postseason game.

Virginia State Police have listed Union High School head football coach Travis L. Turner, 46, as a missing person.

Turner was last seen Thursday, Nov. 20, according to a state police bulletin.

The bulletin describes Turner as a white male, 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Wise County wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and glasses.

Authorities said the search remains active. Special agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office were sent to Turner’s home last Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police emphasized they were not traveling to the home to arrest Turner, KATV and WJHL reported.

While the agents were on the way to his home, they were notified that Turner was no longer at the residence.

Virginia State Police spokesman Jason Day said the search has centered around the area near Turner’s home.

Drones, K-9 units, and bloodhounds from multiple agencies were deployed.

“We have had the drones up in the air looking, searching,” Day said. He noted that bad weather had limited aviation support.

Turner has not been located, and state police said the investigation remains open.

Wise County Schools confirmed Friday that a staff member had been placed on administrative leave with pay while an “external agency” reviews an allegation reported to the district.

Officials did not identify the staffer, saying the leave did not imply wrongdoing.

Turner’s wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post Friday night that her husband was “missing and that’s all we know.”

Turner has coached at Union High School since 2011. His disappearance comes as the team pursues a championship run.

The Bears advanced to the Region 2D semifinal under interim coach Jay Edwards.

The team defeated Graham High School on Saturday, pushing its undefeated record to 12-0.

Union will face Ridgeview High School next in the regional title matchup, the New York Post reported.

