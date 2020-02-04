Undercover Video Shows Warren Campaign Staffer Saying Pronoun Pandering Will Cost Her the Election

In its latest undercover exposé, Project Veritas discovered that the Iowa campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not united when it comes to the Massachusetts progressive’s focus on transgender individuals.

The video in the Project Veritas #Expose2020 series, released Monday, shows an Iowa field organizer identified as Angel Alicea bemoaning the obsession with gender-focused pronouns at the expense of issues most voters actually care about.

Past videos in the series from Project Veritas — an activist group that says it aims to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty … and other misconduct” — have targeted the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“If we’re going to prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong,” Alicea said.

“When you come from where I come from, no one gives a f— about a godd— pronoun. We want to know how you’re gonna create a job.”

TRENDING: Top Democratic Convention Organizers Placed on Leave, Investigation Underway

Alicea said he had been “called out” over his pronoun usage, which rankled him.

“I’m here for like the pronoun thing but I just feel like I shouldn’t have to say like ‘he-him-his.’ Like, shouldn’t it just be implied?” he said.

“I’ve been called out for saying something like that, but it’s like, this is why we lose elections, because we’re zeroing in on s— like that,” Alicea added.

Do you think Warren's focus on identity politics is hurting her with voters? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (45 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The video also quotes Iowa staffer Paige Harrington as saying, “I love the queer staff. Like, I love all the staff, but the queer staff and the trans staff, that’s where it’s at.”

Speaking of Harrington, Alicea warned the undercover Project Veritas journalist, “Don’t call her ‘she’ in front of her. She’ll be very upset.”

Pronoun politics is hurting the party, Alicea said.

“At the end of the day, we become the party that has prioritized that rather than put food on the table for working families, and it’s like, that’s why we lose,” he said.

“We’re zeroing in on something. And I’m not saying it doesn’t matter. We should make people feel comfortable and accepted. But when you put that over making sure people have decent jobs and health care, like, it’s a f—ing no-brainer why we’re going to godd— lose an election,” Alicea added.

RELATED: Breaking: Donald J. Trump Acquitted of All Charges, Democratic Leaders Defeated

Alicea said he was criticized for not specifying his pronouns in his Twitter biography.

“So I threw them in there just to like satisfy the folks,” he said.

“It’s just identity politics, and again I get called on it for calling it that, but it’s like, I’m a f—ing brown man,” he added. “I had to do diversity and inclusion training, and I’m like, what are you going to tell me, you white liberals, that I don’t already know?”

He said he gets remarks from staffers that — were the comments reversed — would make him appear biased.

“One time Paige was like, ‘You’re the only straight [person] here’ or something, I’m like who f—ing cares? I’m not saying you’re the only f—ing trans here or something. … If I said that, that would be taken out of context, I’d be this, this and that.”

“But it’s like, you know what I mean? This is what the f—ing Trump people utilize against us because you say dumb s— like that.”

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said Warren was “pulling out all the stops in an effort to please voters, but our investigation has shown that people on her staff believe her pandering is all wrong,” according to The Washington Times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.