As the internet and entertainment media continue to crank out hypersexual imagery, more and more companies have realized they can make a profit by pushing distorted views of sexuality.

The profit-incentive approach to sex, however, reduces an intimate experience to a meaningless, pleasure-filled act that can be purchased on demand. While certain industries may temporarily satisfy their customer’s needs, their products often undermine male and female relationships by diminishing women to objects of male pleasure.

According to the Daily Star, the sex doll company RealDoll recently unveiled its plan to release a line of dolls with a full range of humanoid features. The company does not intend to release its next generation of sex robots for another decade, however.

But by then, the company expects the dolls to be capable of talking and experiencing emotions. As of now, customers can buy dolls that can exclaim and speak a little, but Realdoll wants its next generation of sex dolls to be capable of more sophisticated responses.

“The AI will know what you’re doing to her body and will respond accordingly,” a RealDoll representative said in an interview with the Daily Star. “I predict this will be a major breakthrough in synthetic sexual companionship.”

The spokesman also said that the dolls would have sensors in their erogenous zones and a wide range of other features.

“There are five faces now being offered in the robotic line of animated faces, [with] more to come this year,” he said. “There are no other sex doll or robots on the market with animation or a learning AI of this magnitude today.”

The RealDoll representative went on to say that the company is a “leader” when it comes to this type of technology, and they are “constantly expanding their market into other countries around the world.”

But it seems that RealDoll is not the only company developing new ways to satiate people’s perverse sexual desires.

LoveDolls, a China-based company, intends to give people the opportunity to customize their sex dolls, according to the Daily Star. Since customers can style the doll to match their preferences, company spokesman Adam said their products would likely come with “more elf ears, tails, giant breasts and crazy skin colours.”

To further allow customers to create their ideal woman, the spokesman said they plan to incorporate elements of cartoon pornography.

While the sex doll industry may not see any harm in providing men with an outlet for their desires, the products they are selling are downright pornographic.

The dolls set an unrealistic female body standard that pushes men to find solace in an impersonal sexual experience instead of a mutually beneficial one with a real woman. In addition, men may feel encouraged to view sex as an opportunity to satisfy their selfish pleasures, regardless of their female partner’s feelings.

A 2018 study from Augustana College titled “Sex Robots: Negative Impact Towards Society” highlighted similar concerns regarding the impact that sex dolls have on intimacy and relationships between the opposite sex.

“The idea of creating your own personal sex doll only degrades woman even more,” the study reported. “Woman, before sex dolls were ever created, get treated as sexual objects. By creating sex dolls, we are only making things worse by exacerbating sexual objectification.

“Men who buy these sex dolls will have their sexual needs met whenever they want and in reality, relationships do not work that way. There always needs to be two people to give consent.”

Ironically, a society that often touts the benefits of sexual liberation is also responsible for reducing sex into an empty exchange. The detachment appears to have reached such an extreme that sex acts do not even need to take place between two humans anymore.

The sex doll industry perpetuates the narrative that the purpose of intimate relations is meaningless fun. Until society wakes up and relearns the value of sex between committed couples, industries like this will continue to find a market for their grotesque products.

