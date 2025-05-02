Understanding This One Simple Law of Nature Empowered Trump to Fix the Border Crisis

In 1906, after observing that 80 percent of his nation’s wealth was owned by 20 percent of its people and that this ratio was consistent across a wide range of subjects, Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto conceived the generalizable precept now bearing his name.

However, the Pareto principle’s importance is far more than simply recognizing that a few people own the most wealth, buy the most products, or even commit the most crimes.

And it certainly has more value than revealing that a few habits often determine one’s overall health, that relational pain or joy likely stems from a limited group of issues — or, as Woody Allen claimed, “80 percent of success is just showing up.”

Although not valid for all situations, the Pareto principle provides a diagnostic gift by revealing that since a majority of complex and ever-compounding outcomes frequently stem from an extremely small minority of factors, the remedy for even the most challenging situations is eliminating their foundational source.

And it is this understanding that has directed President Trump’s actions to make border security priority No. 1 in his second term.

Since the previous administration exchanged a border wall for a welcome mat, the damage to our nation has been obvious, far-reaching, and completely avoidable.

At the least, the 10 to 20 million unvetted or poorly vetted migrants entering the United States, exceeding the population of at least 40 states, have included many gang members, criminals, drug couriers, and terrorists, all enacting harm.

Additionally, the cost of housing, feeding, and providing medical care for those millions of people has strained budgets, increased taxes, and reduced services for law-abiding American citizens.

In fact, because many illegals have low earning potential and qualify for welfare programs, their tax payments do not remotely cover their costs.

So, without even considering the current expense of deporting undocumented felonious migrants, since 2021, illegal immigration has cost U.S. taxpayers well over $150 billion. This translates to over $1,000 yearly for each taxpayer and represents 2 percent of the total U.S. budget.

But if the above is not enough to illustrate the Pareto principle, that a single cause can trigger a disproportionately large number of often adverse outcomes, one needn’t look further than other problems Biden’s border turnstile created. And first on that list is enriching transnational terrorist organizations.

During the last administration, it was estimated that ultra-violent criminal cartels profited by more than $14 million a day from human trafficking and $13 billion a year moving large amounts of illegal drugs, including deadly fentanyl, across the border.

And the horrors such drugs created did not even include the rapes, assaults, and killings inflicted on those “human products” in transit as their handlers moved them toward a border that many sought, but fewer reached.

So, using the Pareto principle to fully appreciate the numerous and horrendous outcomes of our current immigration problem and its unambiguous open-door origin, it’s fair to criticize Biden for authoring the former and to praise Trump for eliminating the latter.

For Biden, there is simply no way to rationalize his role in our immigration disaster.

He is entirely to blame. At the least, he failed to understand the Pareto principle’s warning that a single bad decision can prompt a myriad of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, ending his presidency in complete humiliation. However, his underlying motivation for willfully opening our border makes his conduct even more egregious.

Other than having a Mother Teresa complex to save the world’s needy or just innate stupidity, there is no defensible reason for him to undo a previously secure border, but rather a reprehensible one. And that is, in opening our golden door to largely unvetted masses, his intent was undoubtedly to increase future Democrat voters.

Yet, in doing so, he violated the sacred responsibility of every President to ensure the safety and security of the American people. And if placing “party before country” political gains is not an indictment of Democrats in general and Biden in particular, it isn’t easy to know what is.

However, in contrast, President Trump has fended off progressive judges attempting to block his deportation of criminal migrants and has ignored far-left charges of immorality and xenophobia.

And anyone doubting that reality should look no further than the left’s feigned outrage over the deportation of alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom they persist in describing merely as an innocent “Maryland man.”

So, by immediately securing our border, President Trump is solving the immigration crisis by understanding that eliminating its root cause neutralizes most of its calamitous outcomes. And in doing so, somewhere, somehow, Vilfredo Pareto will be smiling.

