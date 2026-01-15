Share
News
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Could This Undo 2020 Changes?: SCOTUS Greenlights Lawsuits Against Mail-In Ballot Rules

 By Katelynn Richardson  January 15, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

The Supreme Court held Wednesday that candidates for office can challenge rules governing elections in court.

In a 7-2 decision, the majority held that Republican Illinois Rep. Michael Bost has standing to challenge state rules that allow mail-in ballots to be counted up to 14 days after Election Day.

“Candidates have a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

“Their interest extends to the integrity of the election — and the democratic process by which they earn or lose the support of the people they seek to represent.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Fundraisers for ICE Agent Injured by Renee Good Top $1 Million
Scott Jennings Exposes Insane Standards ICE Agents Are Expected to Meet Thanks to Leftist Agitators
Victor Davis Hanson Says He's Lucky to Be Alive After Complication During Major Operation
CNN Lets Biden Official Claim Anti-ICE Rioters Are 'Peaceful' While Riots Rage on Screen at the Same Time
CBS News Saying 'We Love America' Sends Jim Acosta Into Profanity-Filled Freakout
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation