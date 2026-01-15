Could This Undo 2020 Changes?: SCOTUS Greenlights Lawsuits Against Mail-In Ballot Rules

The Supreme Court held Wednesday that candidates for office can challenge rules governing elections in court.

In a 7-2 decision, the majority held that Republican Illinois Rep. Michael Bost has standing to challenge state rules that allow mail-in ballots to be counted up to 14 days after Election Day.

“Candidates have a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

“Their interest extends to the integrity of the election — and the democratic process by which they earn or lose the support of the people they seek to represent.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

