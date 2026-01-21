Unearthed Affidavit Reveals Anti-ICE Minnesota Church Disruptor Previously Arrested Near White House

An anti-ICE activist who disrupted a Minnesota church service Sunday was previously arrested outside the White House after screaming at families in line for a tour, court records show.

Kelly faces two disorderly conduct charges for allegedly harassing officers, pedestrians, and families in line for a White House tour in early December, calling the guests “Nazis” and yelling “f*** you,” according to court records.

During the incident, Kelly heckled officers, yelling “traitors!” and asking, “How does it feel to protect a pedophile?” according to a police officer’s affidavit.

“[Kelly] also screamed ‘you Nazis’ at pedestrians who were traversing the south sidewalk of H Street NW,” the affidavit continued. “He then followed and filmed the pedestrian encounters by putting his cellphone in their faces to video record.”

When asked to stop because there were children present, Kelly replied, “f*** you, this is freedom of speech!” according to the affidavit.

He was released after pleading not guilty at a Jan. 6 hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.

Kelly’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His participation in the left-wing mob that disrupted services at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, was not his first time targeting a Christian church service.

Kelly is known to harass congregants outside Christ Church D.C., where Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends services.

WARNING: The following posts contain video footage that includes vulgar language that some may find offensive.

That’s William Scott Kelly. Same jobless guy who harassed a man walking with his family. And NG troops in DC. pic.twitter.com/swEDmx8eRH — Scott (@RandomHeroWX) January 19, 2026

On his TikTok account with over 77,000 followers, Kelly has shared videos of himself clashing with law enforcement.

He shared a video Monday telling Attorney General Pam Bondi to “come and get” him.

NEW: The far-left radical who screamed at men, women, and children after storming a Minnesota church now claims to be the victim, begs for someone to kill him. The man, known as ‘dawokefarmer,’ also begged AG Pam Bondi to arrest him. “They’re gonna come at me with… pic.twitter.com/nrlifVmzrx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

“They want to come after me? F*** ’em,” he said. “How can they live so comfortably while the f***ing people from Somalia who are in this country legally, that have f***ing citizenship, can’t even go to their mosque and pray.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon indicated Sunday that the Minnesota church disruption was being investigated for potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

