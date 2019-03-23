Unearthed Emails Contradict Hillary’s 2015 Claim Under Oath About Email Server

The watchdog group Judicial Watch announced this week that the latest batch of emails it received from Hillary Clinton’s private email server — that she used while she was secretary of state — contradicts her 2015 claim that she had already given State Department officials all the work-related emails she had.

“We continue to uncover classified information mishandled by Hillary Clinton in emails that she tried to hide or destroy. This is further evidence of the urgency for the DOJ to finally undertake a complete and legitimate criminal investigation,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

This is not the first time Judicial Watch has found emails that contained classified information.

“Attorney General Barr should immediately order a new investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal,” Fitton said, noting in a press release that the FBI was “only able to recover or find approximately 5,000 of the 33,000 government emails Hillary Clinton took and tried to destroy.”

NEW JW Weekly Update: Hillary Clinton repeatedly stated that the 55,000 pages of documents she turned over to the State Department in December 2014 included all of her work-related emails. We have now received 756 pages of newly uncovered emails. https://t.co/Xab48gn3Ew — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 22, 2019

The 756 pages that Judicial Watch received as part of a lawsuit include communications with foreign leaders as well as her domestic political advisers.

The document dump from Judicial Watch included information that made it appear Clinton met with Bidzina Ivanishvili, before he became prime minister of Georgia, Fox News reported. Ivanishvili was an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“The email shows a meeting with pro-Putin, Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who was reportedly involved in a Russia-rigged election for president of the Republic of Georgia.” “Clinton discusses then VP Biden establishing a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin” https://t.co/i7Q5LS8o6L — 🇺🇸 (@CandiedBacon) March 22, 2019

In a separate email that focused on relations with Russia, an email from Strobe Talbott of the Brookings Institution said that “the VP told me on the margins of the big ceremony at State that he was thinking seriously about Biden-Putin Commission.”

Democrat Joe Biden, who is currently considering a run for president in 2020, was the vice president at the time.

The emails also included a classified conversation that Clinton had with then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair during the period of time after her confirmation but before former President Barack Obama took office. The conversation concerned Gaza.

Two 2011 classified conversations with Blair were also revealed by the document dump.

New Clinton emails uncovered by @JudicialWatch include nasty anti-Israel missive by Hillary Clinton and Clinton Foundation associate Sidney Blumenthal. https://t.co/ePHTkJeyt5 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 21, 2019

In a January 2009 email, Clinton advisor Sidney Blumenthal told Clinton that “Jewish institutional leaders” were working to derail President Obama’s appointment of George Mitchell as Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Blumenthal said “every one of your conversations and communications with Bibi Netanyahu flows directly and instantly back to top Jewish leadership … You should, of course, assume that nothing involving him is private.”

“Bibi and the Jewish leadership should be expected to use political means, including outsourcing personal attacks, to counter moves the administration seeks in any peace process or initiating any negotiations. As you know, Bibi is deeply connected to political networks in the US-media, Jewish groups, Republican leaders, and right-wing Christian right organizations,” Blumenthal wrote.

Clinton replied, “Thanks for these. And I will call you in the next few days.”

The emails also show that Clinton was not just involved with foreign politics.

On Jan. 25, 2009, Clinton forwarded a hiring recommendation from a high school friend of her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, to top aide Cheryl Mills, telling Mills to “follow up” on the “wonderful recommendation.”

