Unearthed Ex-Clinton Aide Quote Undermines Latest Dem Narrative: ‘Opposition Research Happens’

A quote from an ex-Clinton staffer has recently made its way around again, which might have some Democrats thinking twice about recent comments President Donald Trump made about receiving opposition research from foreign entities.

In the fall of October 2017, Brian Fallon, who served as a spokesman for the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign, told the The Washington Post, “Opposition research happens on every campaign, and here you had probably the most shadowy guy ever running for president, and the FBI certainly has seen fit to look into it.”

He even said that he would have been willing to go abroad to receive opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump.

“I probably would have volunteered to go to Europe myself to try and verify if it would have helped get more of this out there before the election,” he said.

The same Post report revealed that it was the Clinton campaign as well as the Democratic National Committee that helped fund research that contributed to the controversial — and largely debunked — dossier on Trump authored by a former British spy, Michael Steele.

And that’s where Fallon might have really hurt the current Democratic cause.

Regarding the research, Fallon told the Post that if he would have had access to the Steele dossier, he would have had “no problem” with giving the information to reporters.

It’s the quote in this interview that should have some Democrats thinking twice about their criticism about Trump.

In a clip of an interview released by ABC News, Trump said he would “want to hear” dirt on the other candidates for president.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he wouldn’t necessarily alert the FBI if approached by foreign figures with information on his 2020 opponent: “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it.” https://t.co/yWRxMOaFqW pic.twitter.com/qwLw53s5yc — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

“If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it,” he said.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination, slammed Trump over the comment.

“It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings,” she tweeted.

It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings. https://t.co/yYG6oqHfCm — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 12, 2019

Another Democratic contender, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, criticized the president as well.

“We have a president who neither understands nor respects the Constitution of the United States, and he thinks the law does not apply to him,” he tweeted.

“No president is above the law, including this president — it is time for the House to begin impeachment inquiries.”

We have a president who neither understands nor respects the constitution of the United States, and he thinks the law does not apply to him. No president is above the law, including this president — it is time for the House to begin impeachment inquiries. pic.twitter.com/Si4xjiTxgi — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner, took the time to slam the president saying Trump is “welcoming foreign interference in our elections,” Fox News reported.

“An American president should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy,” Biden wrote in a Twitter post.

