Unearthed Interview: James Talarico Called Christianity 'Most Violent' Religion, Saw Atheists as 'Christlike'

Texas Democrat James Talarico said that Christianity is the most violent religion and celebrated atheists in an interview from earlier this year.

According to remarks he made during a February profile in The New Yorker, Talarico does not have a positive view of the faith he claims to be a part of.

The interview explored how Talarico balances Christian faith with liberal politics and how that balance has shaped his political career.

It also described Talarico as believing Christians should embrace people of other faiths.

One passage receiving renewed attention involved his comparison of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

“[My campaign manager] and I talk about how Judaism is Season 1 of the show, Christianity is Season 2, and Islam is Season 3,” Talarico told The New Yorker.

“I’m Season 2 — the most violent season. My religion has done more damage to both of those religions than they’ve done to each other,” he added.

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The magazine also reported that Talarico believes compassionate Hindus and atheists are prone to being “more Christlike than some Christians.”

Talarico defeated outgoing Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the March primary race.

He has since tried to downplay his moral extremism.

But the supposedly Christian candidate and gender theory pitchman has a history of remarks wherein he has tried to weaponize the Bible in favor of the left.

During a 2021 debate on transgender issues, Talarico said, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary.”

In another statement, Talarico described white privilege as being both factual and evil.

“White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus,” he said. “But we spread it wherever we go — through our words, our actions, and our systems.”

He added, “We don’t have to be showing symptoms like a white hood or a Confederate flag to be contagious.”

Another frequently cited comment involved his views on gender.

“Modern science recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes — in fact, there are six,” Talarico said.

Talarico will face off against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the November general election.

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