‘Uneducated’: The Left’s Favorite Pejorative

The left are big supporters of the politically correct. They see no issue with constantly stifling the speech of anyone who disagrees with the politically correct narrative of the mainstream. They regularly clamp down on your free speech in the name of protecting the sensibilities of all those who happen to disagree.

This policy has become so widespread on college campuses that it goes beyond condemning what people happen to say to physically placing the potential “victims” of free speech into “safe spaces” to shield them from the dark and scary world of differing opinions.

Now we have a situation in which students graduate with not only mounting debt and no discernible job skills, but also a juvenile fear of a different worldview being expressed to them. These are the future leaders of our country, and it perfectly illustrates the madness of the modern regressive left.

Now, despite all this lofty rhetoric of protecting people’s feelings and sensibilities, the left has not actually given up on degrading or insulting language completely. They only require their ideological opponents to adhere to these rules; however, they do not apply them to themselves. Thus, if they want to insult you or force their own ridiculous opinions down your throat, you must oblige them.

One of the left’s favorite tactics is calling their opponents “uneducated.”

The term perfectly encapsulates the idea that those who disagree are in fact “stupid,” without actually saying that. It is a smug and indirect tactic to demean someone’s intelligence and, consequently, whatever opinion he or she happens to hold.

“Uneducated” is generally used to mean someone without a college education. Or, in more accurate terms, someone without a college indoctrination.

The majority of people who ended up not attending college most likely opted instead to join this great big place known as “the real world.” Many, especially on the left, might be wondering what this grand institution is like and what standardized test scores you need to get in.

In the real world you work at things called “jobs,” have things called “responsibilities,” and engage in “logical and consequential decision making.” This may sound terribly frightening to the average grad student in a women’s studies program, but fear not, it really is a beautiful thing.

You see, in the real world you do not have to pay a tuition to work and learn valuable job skills. In fact, quite the opposite: You are the one who gets paid.

This may sound too good to be true. It may even sound like a scam, but trust me, it is a real thing and it has a few millennia of history to prove it.

The left wants to keep up the great lie that you need a college education not only to be happy and successful, but also as a prerequisite for holding any sort of an opinion. They mock the idea of an autodidact and any form of self-education. In their minds, “real” knowledge can only be spoon-fed to you within the great halls of an institution.

They know full well that many modern university campuses have devolved into little more than playgrounds of postmodernism nonsense, Marxian dialectics and every disgusting form of radicalism known to man.

So the longer you are “institutionalized,” going from one useless degree to another, the farther removed you are from reality, and the more susceptible you become to the narrative of the left.They are ensuring that future generations will be nothing more than permanent student rioters, never having nor wanting a job, expecting everything is to be handed to them and rejecting open and civil discourse in favor of chanting slogans while marching down the street and destroying private property.

This is why the left absolutely loathes the individualistic spirit of the common working man. This blue collar hero either did not go to college or attended very briefly. He most likely has been working from an early age and, through that, has learned the value of an honest days work. He does not read their stuffy publications or watch their talk shows, he doesn’t attend their phony theatrical productions or visit their taxpayer funded art galleries. He works hard, enjoys a good beer, and generally wants to be left the hell alone.

This is the man who elected Trump, and this is the man who is tearing to pieces the worldview of the left.

Thus they will do whatever they can to silence this man and denigrate his views. He will be labeled as racist, bigoted, and of course, uneducated. They did this after Trump’s win, they did this after Brexit, and they will do it again until they have gasped their last breath of relevancy before they are finally discredited for good.

I can dream, can’t I?

Gavin Wax is the former deputy political director for Nicole Malliotakis’s campaign for mayor of New York City and New York State director for the 2016 Ted Cruz presidential campaign. He is also a small business owner. You can follow him on Twitter @GavinWax.

