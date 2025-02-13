Unexpected Deal Brings Tucker and Megyn Kelly 'Back Into the Fold' with Fox News

Fox Corporation made an acquisition Monday that reconnects them with former Fox News prime-time stars Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

The New York Post reported that Fox Corporation purchased Red Seat Ventures, a digital media company whose clients include Carlson and Kelly, bringing them “back into the fold” of Fox, so to speak.

Both host wildly popular podcasts with millions of subscribers.

“Red Seat Ventures — named for the red seat in Boston’s Fenway Park that marked the park’s longest home run — provides a range of services for its talent, from billing and payroll to production support, the company said,” according to the Post.

Other Red Seat clients include former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss, Dr. Phil McGraw, and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

The Post noted that Carlson, Kelly, and O’Reilly will not be employed by Fox’s Tubi Media Group, the division that oversees its video streaming services.

Red Seat Ventures will continue to operate independently, according to a Monday news release from Fox Corp.

“The creator economy is one of the fastest growing media categories worldwide by measure of reach and influence, and consumers are increasingly looking to get their information, insights and entertainment directly from the voices and brands they trust across these platforms,” Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough said.

Chris Balfe, CEO, Red Seat Ventures said, “From the beginning, Red Seat Ventures has had the opportunity to work with some of the most influential creators in the world to grow their new media businesses and develop their personal brands.”

Did Tucker and Megyn do the right thing walking away from Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (61 Votes) No: 9% (6 Votes)

“In aligning with Fox, we will be able to build upon that investment and expand the services we provide to our creators, while continuing to maintain the independence and integrity of their brands, which is truly the best-case scenario,” he added.

The news release said, “Across their 17 creator-led shows, Red Seat Ventures properties cumulatively drove over 200 million monthly active views in November 2024 and exists as a Top 10 podcast network in the US in terms of scale and reach.”

Fox News fired Carlson in April 2023, without stating a reason why.

Journalist and author Chadwick Moore, who appeared on Carlson’s final episode on Fox, said at the time that the host’s ouster was allegedly part of a settlement agreement the network reached with Dominion Voting Systems days before. Both Fox and Dominion denied the allegation.

Fox News announced Carlson’s removal from the air on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Variety reported that Carlson spoke with one of Fox Corporation’s eight board members two days later, and he was told his firing was a condition of Fox News’ settlement with Dominion, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversation.

“The unnamed board member told Carlson that the condition does not appear in any of the settlement’s documents, and instead was a verbal agreement. If Fox didn’t comply, the settlement was off, Carlson was told,” the outlet said.

A Fox News spokeswoman called it “categorically false” in a statement to Variety.

Dominion also issued a statement to the outlet, saying, “As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing.”

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time, based on unnamed sources, that the decision to fire Carlson came right from Fox Corporation’s chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Part of the reason for the move was that Murdoch was not pleased with Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, specifically when he questioned what role federal law enforcement agencies may have played that day.

Kelly left Fox News on her own terms in January 2017 after signing a deal with NBC.

She said on her final “Kelly File” episode that part of the reason for her decision was to be at home at night with her children, then 7, 5, and 3.

Variety reported in September 2017 that, while appearing on “The Ellen Show,” Kelly further explained that she left Fox to get away from the controversy regarding President Donald Trump and from the “snake pit” that is prime-time cable news.

Kelly endorsed Trump during his 2024 campaign run.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.