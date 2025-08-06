Share
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, has spoken out against Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, calling his plant to redistrict California "truly evil."
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, has spoken out against Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, calling his plant to redistrict California "truly evil." (Kevin Winter / Getty Images ; Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Unexpected Twist: Schwarzenegger Openly Moves to Stop Gavin Newsom, Will Star in Campaign to Stop Leftist Darling

 By Samantha Chang  August 6, 2025 at 4:49am
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to terminate Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “evil” ploy to redraw the state’s U.S. House maps — via gerrymandering — before the midterm elections.

Schwarzenegger said elections should not be stolen through the manipulation of voter district maps and vowed to block Newsom’s attempts to do so.

“He calls gerrymandering evil, and he means that,” the Hollywood superstar’s representative, Daniel Ketchell, told Politico on Monday.

“He thinks it’s truly evil for politicians to take power from people.”

In 2008, Schwarzenegger — the last Republican governor of California — spearheaded the passage of Proposition 11, a law that established an independent commission to draw electoral boundaries for the state legislature.

In 2010, Proposition 20 extended the independent commission’s authority to draw congressional districts, removing this power from politicians.

“After the successes of those two measures at the California ballot, Schwarzenegger campaigned for similar changes (with mixed results) in Michigan, Colorado, Virginia and Ohio,” Politico reported.

Will Schwarzenegger be able to stop Newsom’s gerrymandering quest?

Since leaving office in 2011, Schwarzenegger — a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — has been slammed by Republicans for his left-wing policy positions.

Many have mocked the former governor as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) for his support of climate hysteria, abortion, and the race-hustling Black Lives Matter grift.

However, Schwarzenegger firmly opposes gerrymandering, which Democrats have exploited for years to turn California — a reliably red state from the 1950s through the 1980s — into a left-wing cesspool.

“It’s too early right now for him to fully unleash the standard Arnold gerrymandering stump speech,” his rep said. “But it’ll come.”

Gerrymandering is the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to favor one political party or group.

It involves redrawing district lines to concentrate or dilute voters of a particular party or race to influence election results.

Republicans have long accused Democrats of manipulating elections via gerrymandering.

At the moment, Democrats claim Republicans are trying to gerrymander Texas.

Hopefully, Schwarzenegger will emerge victorious in his fight to block Gavin Newsom’s shameless efforts to gerrymander California.

Sadly, big cities in the Golden State have devolved into crime-infested, left-wing cesspools after decades of destructive, Democratic rule. Ending gerrymandering is a step in the right direction.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




