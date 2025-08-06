Unexpected Twist: Schwarzenegger Openly Moves to Stop Gavin Newsom, Will Star in Campaign to Stop Leftist Darling

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to terminate Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “evil” ploy to redraw the state’s U.S. House maps — via gerrymandering — before the midterm elections.

Schwarzenegger said elections should not be stolen through the manipulation of voter district maps and vowed to block Newsom’s attempts to do so.

“He calls gerrymandering evil, and he means that,” the Hollywood superstar’s representative, Daniel Ketchell, told Politico on Monday.

“He thinks it’s truly evil for politicians to take power from people.”

In 2008, Schwarzenegger — the last Republican governor of California — spearheaded the passage of Proposition 11, a law that established an independent commission to draw electoral boundaries for the state legislature.

In 2010, Proposition 20 extended the independent commission’s authority to draw congressional districts, removing this power from politicians.

“After the successes of those two measures at the California ballot, Schwarzenegger campaigned for similar changes (with mixed results) in Michigan, Colorado, Virginia and Ohio,” Politico reported.

👏 THANK YOU @Schwarzenegger for promising to TERMINATE @GavinNewsom illegal scheme to gerrymander all of California to make our representatives blue forever! THIS is real leadership and why you earned the title GOVERNATOR pic.twitter.com/1X8zTwiSNG — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 6, 2025

Will Schwarzenegger be able to stop Newsom’s gerrymandering quest? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 64% (32 Votes) No: 36% (18 Votes)

Since leaving office in 2011, Schwarzenegger — a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — has been slammed by Republicans for his left-wing policy positions.

Many have mocked the former governor as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) for his support of climate hysteria, abortion, and the race-hustling Black Lives Matter grift.

However, Schwarzenegger firmly opposes gerrymandering, which Democrats have exploited for years to turn California — a reliably red state from the 1950s through the 1980s — into a left-wing cesspool.

“It’s too early right now for him to fully unleash the standard Arnold gerrymandering stump speech,” his rep said. “But it’ll come.”

Gerrymandering is the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to favor one political party or group.

It involves redrawing district lines to concentrate or dilute voters of a particular party or race to influence election results.

Republicans have long accused Democrats of manipulating elections via gerrymandering.

At the moment, Democrats claim Republicans are trying to gerrymander Texas.

REDISTRICTING FIGHT: It’s simply not true that “Texas started it.” California started it. Democrats hijacked and corrupted the “independent” districting system, to gerrymander the maps and give themselves TWELVE more House seats than they would have with fair representation. pic.twitter.com/Dj5YAwoqdm — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 4, 2025

Hopefully, Schwarzenegger will emerge victorious in his fight to block Gavin Newsom’s shameless efforts to gerrymander California.

Sadly, big cities in the Golden State have devolved into crime-infested, left-wing cesspools after decades of destructive, Democratic rule. Ending gerrymandering is a step in the right direction.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.